The new Apple Watch SE 2 is official with an S8 chip and crash detection

What’s new in the Apple Watch SE 2?







The biggest upgrade on the Apple Watch SE 2 compared to its predecessor is the S8 SiP processor, taken straight from the Apple Watch 8 series. Apple says it’s 20% faster than the previous S7 64-bit dual-core processor.



The Apple Watch SE 2 also features some of the sensors of its bigger and more expensive sibling. The new motion sensor allows the new SE 2 to detect car crashes via the new Crash Detection feature.



There are also new color-matched back cases, new watch faces, and bands. The Apple Watch SE 2 features a display that’s 30% bigger than the Apple Watch Series 3. The list of features continues with Fall Detection, Swimproof with 50 meters of water resistance, automatic workout detection, Heart rate monitoring (with AFib notifications), Emergency SOS, and more.





WatchOS 9’s new features

Just like its bigger sibling, the Apple Watch SE 2 will arrive with the latest WatchOS 9, featuring some really cool magics onboard. One of the most interesting and potentially most useful new features is the AFib monitoring, which can detect irregular heart rate activity and potentially save you from some serious troubles.





The watchOS 9 also features an extensive Workout app update for runners. Apple Watch devices running the watchOS 9 can use accelerometer and gyro sensors to track metrics such as running form, stride length, and ground contact time. There are also a new mode for triathletes in the Workout app that can auto-switch between cycling, swimming, and running.