Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale





That changes today... in a big way, as Amazon attempts to bring ( even more ) early holiday cheer into your houses by slashing up to a whopping 210 bucks off the regular prices of a number of different Series 8 models. These are obviously not the most affordable such devices you'd normally be able to get, but even with standalone cellular connectivity and a premium stainless steel build, you're looking at a markdown reaching as high as 30 percent.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band, M/L $110 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, S/M and M/L $110 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band, M/L $209 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Midnight Sport Band, S/M $209 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





To maximize your pre-Black Friday 2022 savings, you'll need to go the graphite stainless steel case route with a midnight sport band in an S/M size or opt for a silver stainless steel body paired with an M/L white sport band.





Both Apple Watch Series 8 versions are discounted by the huge aforementioned $210 from a $700 list price for an undoubtedly limited time only... although no such time is specified at the moment.





The same goes for a couple of lower-cost models rocking a red aluminum case paired with a matching red sport band in an M/L size and an all-midnight aluminum case/sport band combination available for S/M and M/L wrists at $110 under a regular price of $499.





All of these deeply discounted devices come with (reasonably) compact 41mm cases, mind you, and built-in support for making and receiving voice calls on their own. Unfortunately, Amazon is not also offering significant price reductions for customers preferring 45mm or GPS-only models right now.





Then again, there's really no reason to settle for GPS connectivity (if you don't necessarily need a 45mm variant), and if you want better long-term durability without breaking the bank, now's definitely the time to go for a stainless steel-made Apple Watch Series 8.



