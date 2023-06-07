Snag an Apple Watch Series 8 at a really sweet discount from Amazon now

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, GPS: Save $70! Snag a 45mm Bluetooth Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon and save $70. This is a stylish smartwatch, and it's the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple user. $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, GPS: Save $70! Snag a 41mm Bluetooth Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon and save $70. This is a stylish smartwatch, and it's the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple user. $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a premium wearable, which means it is loaded with pretty much all the standard health-tracking features you would expect to find on a high-end smartwatch. For example, the watch can do stuff like measure your heart rate and your blood oxygen levels. It also supports ECG readings and can track your sleep. In addition to that, the smartwatch features an all-new temperature sensor, which allows it to report ovulation periods.Apple's latest smartwatch also packs safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Apple's Crash Detection, which lets it call for help in case of a severe car crash.Like every other Apple Watch before it, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not exactly a battery champ. It typically lasts around one to one and a half days on a single charge, which is pretty standard battery life for an Apple Watch. However, it is worth mentioning that the smartwatch features fast charging, allowing it to charge itself to 80% in just an hour.