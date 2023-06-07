Snag an Apple Watch Series 8 at a really sweet discount from Amazon now
Your iPhone supports a lot of smartwatches, but the best smartwatch for an Apple user is still the Apple Watch. If you are currently in the market for one, you will be pleased to know that you can now save on a brand new Apple Watch Series 8.
At the moment, Amazon has a pretty sweet deal on the 41mm and 45mm GPS versions of the Apple Watch Series 8, offering this amazing wearable at a nice $70 discount.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a premium wearable, which means it is loaded with pretty much all the standard health-tracking features you would expect to find on a high-end smartwatch. For example, the watch can do stuff like measure your heart rate and your blood oxygen levels. It also supports ECG readings and can track your sleep. In addition to that, the smartwatch features an all-new temperature sensor, which allows it to report ovulation periods.
Like every other Apple Watch before it, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not exactly a battery champ. It typically lasts around one to one and a half days on a single charge, which is pretty standard battery life for an Apple Watch. However, it is worth mentioning that the smartwatch features fast charging, allowing it to charge itself to 80% in just an hour.
Apple's latest smartwatch also packs safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Apple's Crash Detection, which lets it call for help in case of a severe car crash.
