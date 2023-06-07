Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Snag an Apple Watch Series 8 at a really sweet discount from Amazon now

Apple Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snag an Apple Watch Series 8 at a really sweet discount from Amazon now
Your iPhone supports a lot of smartwatches, but the best smartwatch for an Apple user is still the Apple Watch. If you are currently in the market for one, you will be pleased to know that you can now save on a brand new Apple Watch Series 8.

At the moment, Amazon has a pretty sweet deal on the 41mm and 45mm GPS versions of the Apple Watch Series 8, offering this amazing wearable at a nice $70 discount.

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, GPS: Save $70!

Snag a 45mm Bluetooth Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon and save $70. This is a stylish smartwatch, and it's the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple user.
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, GPS: Save $70!

Snag a 41mm Bluetooth Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon and save $70. This is a stylish smartwatch, and it's the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple user.
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


The Apple Watch Series 8 is a premium wearable, which means it is loaded with pretty much all the standard health-tracking features you would expect to find on a high-end smartwatch. For example, the watch can do stuff like measure your heart rate and your blood oxygen levels. It also supports ECG readings and can track your sleep. In addition to that, the smartwatch features an all-new temperature sensor, which allows it to report ovulation periods.

Apple's latest smartwatch also packs safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Apple's Crash Detection, which lets it call for help in case of a severe car crash.

Like every other Apple Watch before it, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not exactly a battery champ. It typically lasts around one to one and a half days on a single charge, which is pretty standard battery life for an Apple Watch. However, it is worth mentioning that the smartwatch features fast charging, allowing it to charge itself to 80% in just an hour.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless