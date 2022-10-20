The Apple Watch Series 8 is already on sale at a huge $100 discount... in one specific version

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you're not 100 percent convinced that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is the right smartwatch for your needs (and budget) this holiday season and would rather opt for a more elegant model... at a similarly high price, Amazon is currently running a deal that should put a big smile on your face well before Christmas.

Released just around a month ago, the decidedly familiar and predictably well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down by a whopping $100 for a presumably limited time only. Obviously, we're not talking about an entry-level non-cellular-enabled 41mm variant with an aluminum case and "sport" band normally fetching as little as $400, but one very specific model with a $799 list price.

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Graphite Milanese Loop
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

This one replaces the aforementioned aluminum case with a more robust stainless steel body (coated in "Graphite) and your run-of-the-mill fluoroelastomer (aka rubber) band with a Milanese Loop (also painted in Graphite) made from a fully magnetic and "infinitely adjustable" stainless steel mesh.

The undoubtedly premium-looking combo is... not for everyone, but if you dig this swanky style, you're certainly not going to find a better deal right now and you might not be able to save more than a cool hundred bucks through the end of the year either.

Keep in mind that this is a 45mm timepiece on sale at a very special price here with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, so you'll need a pretty large wrist... and a cellular addiction to enjoy this promotion. Although no other retailer has offered a similar discount on any Apple Watch Series 8 model before, Amazon seems to have quietly kicked off the killer deal a few days ago, quickly nixing it and then bringing it back in.

That strongly suggests you should hurry and pull the trigger while you can if you own an iPhone and want one of the overall best smartwatches available today to go with it.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless