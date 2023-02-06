Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8 is cheaper than ever before

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8 is cheaper than ever before
If you managed to resist the temptation of purchasing a slowly aging Apple Watch Series 7 with standalone cellular connectivity from Walmart at a massive $200 discount a little while back, now might be the ideal time to get the newest "mainstream" member of the world's most popular smartwatch family instead.

That's because the decidedly familiar-looking but more feature-packed-than-ever Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at a cool 70 bucks less than usual in all variants from Best Buy. That may not sound as significant as a $200 discount (because it's technically not), but it allows Series 8 shoppers to save more money than ever sans jumping through any hoops or meeting any special requirements whatsoever.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (16%)
$359
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (14%)
$429
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (13%)
$459
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (10%)
$629
$699
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$70 off (9%)
$679
$749
Buy at BestBuy

Yes, ladies and gents, these deals are better than everything all major US retailers offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, as well as around Christmas, which essentially capped off at $50 savings across the board.

You can opt for an entry-level Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm aluminum case and no 4G LTE support at $329 a pop instead of its $399 list price, while the same GPS-only device will set you back an extra 30 bucks in a 45mm size.

If you want to be able to make and receive voice calls directly on your wrist, the aluminum-made smartwatch with built-in cellular capabilities costs $429 and $459 for folks with small and large hands respectively.

Then you have a bunch of premium stainless steel models fetching as little as $629 right now, which... is not very affordable and could well be reduced further in the relatively near future.

The exact same deals should also be available from Amazon, Target, and Walmart, but at the time of this writing, all of those retailers are struggling to keep up with demand and fulfil your orders, which makes Best Buy your go-to shopping avenue regardless of your choice of color, size, build material, or connectivity.

Compared to its predecessor, which was already equipped with a lot of useful and even life-saving technologies, the Series 8 can measure a wearer's temperature and automatically detect car crashes, thus setting yet another gold standard for industry-leading capabilities and undoubtedly helping consolidate Apple's dominance of said wearable industry.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless