Score a sweet discount on the Apple Watch Series 8; get one from Amazon
The Apple Watch Ultra may be the best Apple Watch currently on the market, but it comes with a hefty price tag. And if you are an Apple user on the hunt for your next Apple Watch and don't want to spend $800, we suggest you shift your attention to the Apple Watch Series 8, which, by the way, is currently on sale at a nice $70 discount on Amazon.
While the Apple Watch Series 8 may not boast the enhanced durability and 3-day battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra, it is still a high-end smartwatch. It is full of all the health tracking features you expect a premium smartwatch to pack and even comes with an all-new temperature sensor, which, sadly, can only be used to report ovulation periods.
Of course, the Apple Watch Series 8 has its cons as well. For instance, it lasts around one to one and a half days on a single charge, which may be a significant downside for some users. That said, the battery life won't be an issue for you, if you are charging the watch during the night.
If you are not an outdoor aficionado and want an Apple Watch that can basically do everything, than the Apple Watch Series 8 is the smartwatch you should go for. It's a stylish smartwatch loaded with features and can even be yours for less — if you act fast, though.
Furthermore, both the 41mm and 45mm options of the Apple Watch Series 8 Bluetooth and Apple Watch Series 8 LTE models are discounted, at the moment, which means you will save a decent amount of cash regardless of what variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 you go for.
Apple's latest smartwatch also has safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Apple's Crash Detection, which enables your smartwatch to call for help in case of a severe car crash.
