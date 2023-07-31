Score a sweet discount on the Apple Watch Series 8; get one from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, GPS: Save $70! Grab a 45mm Bluetooth Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon and save $70 in the process. This is a stylish smartwatch, full of a lot of features, and it's the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple users. $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, GPS + Cellular: Save $70! Grab a 45mm LTE Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon and save $70. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features, and it's the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple users. $70 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, GPS: Save $70! Grab a 41mm Bluetooth Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon and save $70 in the process. This is a stylish smartwatch, full of a lot of features, and it's the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple users. $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, GPS + Cellular: Save $70! Grab a 41mm LTE Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon and save $70. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features, and it's the perfect Apple Watch for most Apple users. $70 off (14%) Buy at Amazon

While the Apple Watch Series 8 may not boast the enhanced durability and 3-day battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra, it is still a high-end smartwatch. It is full of all the health tracking features you expect a premium smartwatch to pack and even comes with an all-new temperature sensor, which, sadly, can only be used to report ovulation periods.Apple's latest smartwatch also has safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Apple's Crash Detection, which enables your smartwatch to call for help in case of a severe car crash.Of course, the Apple Watch Series 8 has its cons as well. For instance, it lasts around one to one and a half days on a single charge, which may be a significant downside for some users. That said, the battery life won't be an issue for you, if you are charging the watch during the night.If you are not an outdoor aficionado and want an Apple Watch that can basically do everything, than the Apple Watch Series 8 is the smartwatch you should go for. It's a stylish smartwatch loaded with features and can even be yours for less — if you act fast, though.