These premium stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models are almost too cheap to be true





After all, there aren't a lot of major hardware differences between the Series 7 and last year's Series 8 , and based on the little we know at the moment, the same could well be true for this year's Series 9 compared to its forerunners.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass, Multiple Color Options $400 off (57%) $299 $699 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass, Two Color Options $420 off (56%) $329 $749 Buy at Walmart





Of course, these very small distinctions (and the lack of any software differences whatsoever) are not always correctly reflected in the retail prices of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 7, with the latter generation often costing way less than the former at retailers like Walmart.





That's precisely where you can find the Apple Watch Series 7 listed at only $299 and $329 in a number of cellular-enabled stainless steel models with 41 and 45mm cases respectively right now. If these deals happen to sound familiar... you're probably mistaken because you're actually looking at new all-time low prices here.





Granted, we've seen those kinds of price tags attached to the Series 7 and even the Series 8 before, but only for variants made from "standard" aluminum, and in the case of the newer edition, for units lacking 4G LTE speeds.





These deeply discounted devices all come with robust-feeling and premium-looking stainless steel cases, and if you're wondering, their prices were set back in the day at a whopping $699 and $749 in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively. That means your savings currently stand at a mind-blowing $400 and $420 respectively compared to how much the steel Series 7 used to cost at launch.





Obviously, these are far from the first discounts to be offered on such models, so you're technically looking at saving a lot less than that compared to a couple of months ago , for instance. But the fact of the matter remains that these hot new deals are totally unprecedented and unlikely to ever be eclipsed. Oh, and on top of everything, you can also choose from a few different colors at these heavily marked-down prices, which is pretty cool too.