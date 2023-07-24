Apple Watch Series 9 battery and charging: What to expect





The exciting next chapter in the Apple Watch story will be none other than the Apple Watch Series 9 , which is most likely coming in two different-sized versions with a host of other hardware and software improvements on deck.





While rumors about the Apple Watch Ultra are s bit more common to stumble upon, the Apple Watch Series 9 is relatively shrouded in secrecy. The lack of any specific leaks or rumors most probably indicates that Apple probably wouldn't try to reinvent the smartwatch with the Apple Watch Series 9. We are very probably in for yet another minor refresh of the smartwatch range.





What does this mean about the battery size of the upcoming wearable? Let's take a peek!





Apple Watch Series 9 battery size expectations





Due to the lack of leaks and rumors as well as our knowledge about previous Apple Watch releases, we don't anticipate Apple to outfit the Apple Watch Series 9 with a vastly different (read:larger) battery.





That's why we think that the next Apple Watch will boast battery that's mostly in the ballpark of what we got with the Apple Watch Series 8: 282mAh for the more compact 41mm version and 308mAh for the larger one.







What does this mean for the potential battery life of the Apple Watch Series 9? For years, Apple's wearables have struggled to last more than a day on a single charge, with even frugal use depleting their batteries in less than 24 hours. Apple usually claims an 18-hour battery life estimate for its smartwatches, and we probably shouldn't expect a much larger estimate for the next wearable.









Apple Watch Series 9 charging expectations





In terms of charging, we don't expect Apple to improve things either. The Apple Watch Series 9 will likely inherit the same USB Type-C charging puck of the Apple Watch Series 8 that tops up the phone in roughly an hour and 15 minutes or so. Surely, faster charging would make it that much more appealing, but we don't see Apple changing its tune in this regard.