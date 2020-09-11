Apple to unveil Watch Series 6 and Watch Pro on Tuesday

Front Page Tech







The Apple Watch Series 6

Known simply as the ‘Apple Watch’ to hardware engineers within the company, this model is likely to replace the popular Apple Watch Series 3 as the ‘affordable’ wearable in Apple’s lineup.



It'll feature an improved design based on the newer



Perhaps the Apple M9 name mentioned by Prosser is simply an internal codename for another chipset, or maybe it represents the start of an entirely new line of Apple M-series chipsets.



To keep costs down versus the existing Apple Watch Series 4 and ensure people have enough reasons to purchase more expensive models, Apple has reportedly removed the popular ECG monitor.

It has skipped the Always-On-Display feature that it introduced on the Watch Series 5 last September as well, but this one is less surprising and probably won’t be a deal-breaker.



Prosser says there are four variants in the works at the moment: 40mm GPS (codenamed N140S), 40mm Cellular (codenamed N140B), 44mm GPS (codenamed N142S), and 44mm Cellular (codenamed N142B).

The Apple Watch (Series 6) Pro

This smartwatch is expected to act as the true successor to the existing Apple Watch Series 5. Hardware engineers within Apple refer to it as the ‘Apple Watch Pro,’ although that might not be the final marketing name.



Prosser didn’t provide a list of features today, yet past reports suggest the biggest hardware change will be the introduction of a pulse oximeter sensor for built-in blood oxygen monitoring.



That feature should enable much better medical alerts and improve nutrition advice. It will be combined with sleep tracking, a feature that's also going to be available to users of older Apple Watch models as part of the watchOS 7 update.



Apple Watch Series 6 & Series 6 Pro announcement and release date

The affordable



There's no word on pricing at the moment, but the Apple Watch Series 3 retails at $199 and the Watch Series 5 costs $399. If the Series 6 and Series 6 Pro replace these, perhaps they'll also retail at $199 and $399 respectively. Of course, Apple does love its price hikes, so an increase can't be disregarded just yet. The Silicon Valley-based company is expected to introduce a new chipset that will hopefully provide some bigger performance bumps this time around. Last year Apple disappointed by offering very minimal chipset revisions.





If announced on Tuesday, pre-orders will probably kick off on Friday, September 18, ahead of shipments a week later on Friday, September 25.



