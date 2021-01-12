The powerful Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale at up to a massive $300 discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That would obviously explain why the technically discontinued Apple Watch Series 5 is still available from a number of major US third-party retailers including Best Buy and Amazon. As you'd expect, the 2019-released intelligent timepiece is often marked down by these vendors and others like them, with the latter e-commerce giant currently offering huge savings of up to 300 bucks.



That's right, one very specific Series 5 flavor is on sale at the time of this writing for a whopping $300 less than its regular price of $749. Naturally, we're not talking about an entry-level 40mm GPS-only variant here, but rather a cellular-enabled 44mm smartwatch with a super-premium stainless steel case coated in an eye-catching gold color and paired with a "Stone" sport band made from fluoroelastomer.





In case you're wondering, no, this bad boy is definitely not worth 750 bucks anymore, but Amazon's latest killer deal brings that price point under the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 mark for a new all-time low.



Unfortunately, all the other Apple Watch Series 5 models equipped with standalone voice call functionality are either out of stock or sold at their typical and arguably exaggerated prices on Amazon right now. On the bright side, non-LTE-capable units can be purchased at a decent (albeit not mind-blowing) $80 off their MSRPs in a couple of different paint jobs and both 40 and 44mm sizes.



While it pretty much goes without saying that the Series 5 can't hold a candle to the Series 6 from several important standpoints, this thing easily prevails in head-to-head battles against the ancient Series 3 and 2020's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE



Powered by a newer and significantly faster S5 processor than the Series 3, the Apple Watch Series 5 comes with the same exact display and battery life as the SE. The main difference lies under the hood, where the older iPhone-compatible smartwatch packs a potentially life-saving ECG monitor while also supporting fall detection technology.



