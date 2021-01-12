The powerful Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale at up to a massive $300 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's right, one very specific Series 5 flavor is on sale at the time of this writing for a whopping $300 less than its regular price of $749. Naturally, we're not talking about an entry-level 40mm GPS-only variant here, but rather a cellular-enabled 44mm smartwatch with a super-premium stainless steel case coated in an eye-catching gold color and paired with a "Stone" sport band made from fluoroelastomer.
Unfortunately, all the other Apple Watch Series 5 models equipped with standalone voice call functionality are either out of stock or sold at their typical and arguably exaggerated prices on Amazon right now. On the bright side, non-LTE-capable units can be purchased at a decent (albeit not mind-blowing) $80 off their MSRPs in a couple of different paint jobs and both 40 and 44mm sizes.
While it pretty much goes without saying that the Series 5 can't hold a candle to the Series 6 from several important standpoints, this thing easily prevails in head-to-head battles against the ancient Series 3 and 2020's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE.
Powered by a newer and significantly faster S5 processor than the Series 3, the Apple Watch Series 5 comes with the same exact display and battery life as the SE. The main difference lies under the hood, where the older iPhone-compatible smartwatch packs a potentially life-saving ECG monitor while also supporting fall detection technology.