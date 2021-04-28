The Apple Watch Series 4 is an absolute (ECG-monitoring) bargain right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But while this outdated bad boy can no longer be considered one of the world's best smartwatches for pretty obvious reasons, it might not be such a bad idea to think about choosing the Series 4 over the much newer Apple Watch SE right now.





That's because Woot is running an absolutely phenomenal sale today (and today only) on multiple Apple Watch Series 4 models, which can be yours for anywhere between $179.99 and $199.99 apiece in refurbished condition.













Although your 180 bucks will merely buy you an entry-level GPS-only variant in a 40mm size (and multiple colors), just $20 more is enough to both upgrade the case for folks with larger wrists and add 4G LTE speeds to the connectivity equation.





That's pretty mind-blowing, as a feature like standalone cellular support is naturally worth far more than $10 or $20. And yes, you can also opt for a 40mm LTE-enabled model (in one of three different color combos) at an incredibly low price of $189.99, which just so happens to be how much Woot charges for a 44mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 4 refurb as well.





All of the ultra-affordable iPhone-compatible intelligent timepieces on sale here are expected to have a "moderate level of wear & tear" while undoubtedly functioning flawlessly, and most importantly, featuring Apple 's first-ever on-wrist ECG sensor.





That makes the ancient Series 4 better for your health than 2020's Apple Watch SE, which is otherwise essentially identical to its 2018-released forerunner. In case you're wondering, the (brand-new) SE normally starts at $279 and $329 in GPS-only and cellular-capable versions respectively, making these deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 4 units (with a 90-day warranty included) very hard to turn down for bargain hunters interested in staying healthy and fit.