Woot has a bunch of GPS-only Apple Watch Series 4 variants on sale for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 23, 2020, 4:20 AM
Released less than two years ago, the Apple Watch Series 4 was officially discontinued when its sequel entered the picture last fall. While it might seem somewhat unusual to stop selling such a popular device just 12 months after its commercial debut, Apple's decision had a very simple and logical reason.

The company's Series 4 and Series 5 smartwatches are way too similar to be sold simultaneously, although for a little while, that's precisely what major authorized retailers like Best Buy and Amazon continued to do. 

That doesn't appear to be the case any more, at least as far as GPS-only variants are concerned. Both Amazon and Best Buy seem to have completely run out of non-cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 4 inventory, but luckily for bargain hunters, Woot still has a bunch of refurbished units to offer at very reasonable prices today only.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging as little as $279.99 a pop for fully functional devices backed by a 90-day warranty in a good cosmetic condition presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."

Naturally, the cheapest models come in a 40mm size, with a trio of 44mm variants available at $299.99 apiece. All discounted smartwatches have aluminum cases and beautiful OLED Retina displays, as well as powerful Apple S4 processors and respectable batteries under the hood. You can choose from an assortment of colors for both the case and the band of the affordable Apple Watch Series 4 on sale here today, although if you wait too long, some options may disappear due to strong demand.

Because we're pretty sure you're wondering exactly what the $400 and up Apple Watch Series 5 has going on that the Series 4 doesn't, let us highlight a few key differences. Always-on display functionality might be the biggest of them all, closely followed by a built-in compass. Technically, there's also a newer S5 chip to mention, but in reality, that's largely identical to the older S4. So, no, you're not giving up much by opting for one of these budget-friendly Series 4 models.

