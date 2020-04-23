Woot has a bunch of GPS-only Apple Watch Series 4 variants on sale for a limited time
The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging as little as $279.99 a pop for fully functional devices backed by a 90-day warranty in a good cosmetic condition presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."
Naturally, the cheapest models come in a 40mm size, with a trio of 44mm variants available at $299.99 apiece. All discounted smartwatches have aluminum cases and beautiful OLED Retina displays, as well as powerful Apple S4 processors and respectable batteries under the hood. You can choose from an assortment of colors for both the case and the band of the affordable Apple Watch Series 4 on sale here today, although if you wait too long, some options may disappear due to strong demand.
Because we're pretty sure you're wondering exactly what the $400 and up Apple Watch Series 5 has going on that the Series 4 doesn't, let us highlight a few key differences. Always-on display functionality might be the biggest of them all, closely followed by a built-in compass. Technically, there's also a newer S5 chip to mention, but in reality, that's largely identical to the older S4. So, no, you're not giving up much by opting for one of these budget-friendly Series 4 models.