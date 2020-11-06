Early Black Friday deal lowers Apple Watch SE price by a hefty $50





Priced at an extremely competitive $279 and up right off the bat, the Apple Watch SE looked like it left very little room for discounts in time for Christmas, which is why we were pleased to see Amazon knock a modest $20 off its MSRP with several weeks left until Black Friday





But as it turns out, Target had much bigger plans for this holiday shopping season as far as Apple Watch SE deals are concerned, and no, you don't have to wait for November 27 to see them materialized. That's because every single GPS-only and cellular-enabled model is already on sale at a substantial $50 discount. That's right, you can get a silver, gold, or space gray flavor of this feature-packed intelligent timepiece in a 40mm size for as little as $229.99 without jumping through any hoops or doing anything special.









You'll need to hurry, though, as the retailer intends to halt these killer early Black Friday deals on Sunday, November 8 before presumably bringing them back closer to the end of the month. In case you're wondering, a 44mm variant with no standalone LTE connectivity currently costs $259.99 instead of $309.99, while the cellular-supporting Apple Watch SE can be purchased for $279.99 and $309.99 in a 40 or 44mm size respectively.





Across the board, you're obviously looking at aluminum-made smartwatches with fluoroelastomer "Sport" bands, powered by the same S5 processor as last year's Apple Watch Series 5 and featuring a sharp Retina OLED display with a resolution of up to 368 x 448 pixels. In addition to a built-in GPS chip, the Apple Watch SE also has a compass, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, and most importantly, a heart rate monitor going for it.





What you won't get for your 230 bucks and up, mind you, is the life-saving ECG monitoring functionality present on both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 5. But hey, you can't have it all when you stand to save so much money.