iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple Deals Wearables Black Friday

Early Black Friday deal lowers Apple Watch SE price by a hefty $50

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 06, 2020, 11:52 AM
Early Black Friday deal lowers Apple Watch SE price by a hefty $50
For the first time in its relatively short yet incredibly successful history, the Apple Watch received not one but two different upgrades this year. Of course, the budget-friendly SE doesn't actually improve on the impressive internals of the 2019-released Series 5, taking instead a page from the new iPhone SE's playbook by focusing on the essentials and trying to fend off the rapidly growing number of affordable smartwatches compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets out there.

Priced at an extremely competitive $279 and up right off the bat, the Apple Watch SE looked like it left very little room for discounts in time for Christmas, which is why we were pleased to see Amazon knock a modest $20 off its MSRP with several weeks left until Black Friday.

But as it turns out, Target had much bigger plans for this holiday shopping season as far as Apple Watch SE deals are concerned, and no, you don't have to wait for November 27 to see them materialized. That's because every single GPS-only and cellular-enabled model is already on sale at a substantial $50 discount. That's right, you can get a silver, gold, or space gray flavor of this feature-packed intelligent timepiece in a 40mm size for as little as $229.99 without jumping through any hoops or doing anything special.


You'll need to hurry, though, as the retailer intends to halt these killer early Black Friday deals on Sunday, November 8 before presumably bringing them back closer to the end of the month. In case you're wondering, a 44mm variant with no standalone LTE connectivity currently costs $259.99 instead of $309.99, while the cellular-supporting Apple Watch SE can be purchased for $279.99 and $309.99 in a 40 or 44mm size respectively. 

Across the board, you're obviously looking at aluminum-made smartwatches with fluoroelastomer "Sport" bands, powered by the same S5 processor as last year's Apple Watch Series 5 and featuring a sharp Retina OLED display with a resolution of up to 368 x 448 pixels. In addition to a built-in GPS chip, the Apple Watch SE also has a compass, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, and most importantly, a heart rate monitor going for it.

What you won't get for your 230 bucks and up, mind you, is the life-saving ECG monitoring functionality present on both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 5. But hey, you can't have it all when you stand to save so much money.

Related phones

Watch SE (40mm)
Apple Watch SE (40mm) View Full specs
$330 Special Verizon $330 Special At&t $279 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 7.x
Watch SE (44mm)
Apple Watch SE (44mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review
-$50off $310 Special Target -$50off $360 Special Target
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 7.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Check out all of the best Kohl's Black Friday deals available today and coming up
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
Best iPhone 12 Pro deals at Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Popular stories
Best preorder deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
The newest Fossil smartwatch is $100 off at Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless