The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a true budget delight right now but for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are an Apple user on the hunt for a new Apple Watch but can't afford to go for the expensive Apple Watch Series 9, you'll be happy to learn that you can snag a new Apple Watch without breaking the bank.
Woot has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) on sale for $66 off its price, allowing you to grab a unit for just $174.30 instead of $239.99. We suggest acting fast because, as with all Woot deals, this offer has a timer and may expire soon. In case you want a bigger smartwatch, feel free to go for the 44mm GPS model on Amazon, where this fella is on sale for $62 off and can be yours for less than $218.
Although the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) isn't considered a high-end wearable, it still boasts many of the health-tracking features found in Apple's premium watches. It even includes Apple's Crash Detection feature, which can automatically call for help in case of a severe car crash. However, it does lack features like an always-on display, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG tracking, and temperature sensing.
While not a high-end device, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still among the best smartwatches on the market, offering a plethora of features at a budget price. Furthermore, thanks to Amazon and Woot's discounts, this bad boy is a real bargain for any Apple user on a budget. So, don't miss out! Grab your Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) through this deal now before the offer expires!
The watch offers an all-day battery life, which we understand isn't ideal, but it aligns with the battery life on Apple's other smartwatches — except for the Ultra models.
While not a high-end device, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still among the best smartwatches on the market, offering a plethora of features at a budget price. Furthermore, thanks to Amazon and Woot's discounts, this bad boy is a real bargain for any Apple user on a budget. So, don't miss out! Grab your Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) through this deal now before the offer expires!
