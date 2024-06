The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a true budget delight right now but for a limited time

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 44mm]: Save $50! Alternatively, you can snag the GPS 44mm of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) on Amazon, where this fella is discounted by $62 and can be yours for less than $218. $62 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Save $66! Woot is selling the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at a sweet $66 discount, allowing you to snag one for just $174.30! The watch is loaded with features and has an all-day battery life. However, it lacks always-on display, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG tracking, and temperature sensing. Nevertheless, it's a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and snag one through this limited time deal today! $66 off (27%) $174 30 $239 99 Buy at Woot



Although the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) isn't considered a high-end wearable, it still boasts many of the health-tracking features found in Apple's premium watches. It even includes Apple's Crash Detection feature, which can automatically call for help in case of a severe car crash. However, it does lack features like an always-on display, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG tracking, and temperature sensing.



The watch offers an all-day battery life, which we understand isn't ideal, but it aligns with the battery life on Apple's other smartwatches — except for the Ultra models.



While not a high-end device, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still among the best smartwatches on the market, offering a plethora of features at a budget price. Furthermore, thanks to Amazon and Woot's discounts, this bad boy is a real bargain for any Apple user on a budget. So, don't miss out! Grab your Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) through this deal now before the offer expires!

If you are an Apple user on the hunt for a new Apple Watch but can't afford to go for the expensive Apple Watch Series 9 , you'll be happy to learn that you can snag a new Apple Watch without breaking the bank.Woot has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) on sale for $66 off its price, allowing you to grab a unit for just $174.30 instead of $239.99. We suggest acting fast because, as with all Woot deals, this offer has a timer and may expire soon. In case you want a bigger smartwatch, feel free to go for the 44mm GPS model on Amazon, where this fella is on sale for $62 off and can be yours for less than $218.