Apple Watch Series 10 drops by $100 on Amazon, making it an even hotter choice for shoppers

If you're an Apple user in the market for a new high-end smartwatch, you're probably eyeing the Apple Watch Series 10. After all, it's the company's top-tier smartwatch for non-outdoor enthusiasts. There’s only one problem, though: since it’s a premium smartwatch, it also comes with a premium price tag.

But fret not, fellow deal hunter, as Amazon has slashed the price of this magnificent smartwatch, letting you get one for much less than usual. How much less? Well, the 42mm GPS model in Black is discounted by $100, which means you can get this high-end timepiece for just south of $300. Not too shabby, considering its usual price is around $400. Just act fast and save now, as you never know when this incredible deal will become a thing of the past.

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm, GPS, Black: Save $100!

$100 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 10, letting you score one for under $300. The watch is full of features and is an absolute bargain at its current price. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


As a self-respecting premium timepiece that rivals top dogs like the Pixel Watch 3, Galaxy Watch 8, and Garmin Venu 3, this puppy brings a lot to the table. It boasts a sleek design and is 10% thinner than its predecessor, making it even more comfortable to wear. On top of that, it's loaded with features, packing all the health-tracking functionalities you'd expect from a high-end wearable. It even sports a water temperature sensor, sleep apnea detection, and a depth gauge app.

It’s got your back on the safety front, too, boasting Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Apple’s Crash Detection, which can call for help in case of a severe car crash. You’ll also be able to download a plethora of third-party apps, as it runs on watchOS and gives you access to the App Store.

Battery life could have been better, though. It can easily last you through the day, but you’ll likely need to charge it overnight. While this isn't ideal, it's completely normal for this type of smartwatch. On the flip side, it charges pretty fast, reaching 80% in just 30 minutes. So, at least you won’t have to wait long if you need to top it up quickly.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 10 offers great value for money, and we believe it's unmissable at its current price on Amazon. Therefore, don't wait—get one for less now!

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
