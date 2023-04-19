Walmart is now selling a heap of Apple Watch SE models at unbeatable prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you (willingly or unwillingly) missed out on Walmart's huge recent Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 sales, you might be delighted to see the same major US retailer charge significantly less than usual for yet another member of the world's most popular smartwatch family right now.
These hot new Apple Watch SE deals are especially likely to put a smile on the faces of the most cash-strapped hardcore Apple fans out there, allowing you to pay as little as $149 for an iPhone-compatible intelligent timepiece with all the essential health and fitness tracking tools on deck.
Because this is the original, 2020-released SE edition we're talking about here, some things that 2022's second-gen product offers are unsurprisingly missing. Most notably, the first-gen Apple Watch SE packs an ancient S5 processor while lacking its successor's undeniably handy crash detection functionality.
Of course, said successor is also a lot costlier than $149, normally fetching $249 in an entry-level configuration and rarely going more than 20 or 30 bucks below that starting list price.
As usual, Walmart is essentially discounting every single version of the device we're putting the spotlight on today, with a large 44mm GPS-only Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) going for $179 instead of $309 and cellular-enabled models setting you back... $179 and up after huge markdowns of their own.
If you're a big fan of a certain sports equipment brand, you may also want to consider the OG Apple Watch Nike SE at $179 with built-in 4G LTE connectivity and a small 40mm aluminum case.
And yes, in case you're wondering, these massive discounts don't appear to have been ever eclipsed by any major US retailers, although they were offered by Walmart once or twice before during the extended holiday shopping season.
Without fancy sensors to measure your ECG or blood oxygen levels, the Apple Watch SE mainly relies on a good old fashioned heart rate monitor, fall detection, and sleep tracking technology to keep an eye on its wearer's vitals and wellness all day (and all night) long. Is that enough to make our list of the best smartwatches available in 2023? At these crazy low prices, abso-frigging-lutely!
