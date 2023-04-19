Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Walmart is now selling a heap of Apple Watch SE models at unbeatable prices

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart is now selling a heap of Apple Watch SE models at unbeatable prices
If you (willingly or unwillingly) missed out on Walmart's huge recent Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 sales, you might be delighted to see the same major US retailer charge significantly less than usual for yet another member of the world's most popular smartwatch family right now.

These hot new Apple Watch SE deals are especially likely to put a smile on the faces of the most cash-strapped hardcore Apple fans out there, allowing you to pay as little as $149 for an iPhone-compatible intelligent timepiece with all the essential health and fitness tracking tools on deck.

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$130 off (47%)
$149
$279
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$130 off (42%)
$179
$309
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$130 off (42%)
$179
$309
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

Nike Edition, GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Silver Aluminum Case, Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band
$130 off (42%)
$179
$309
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (44mm)

GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$140 off (40%)
$209
$349
Buy at Walmart

Because this is the original, 2020-released SE edition we're talking about here, some things that 2022's second-gen product offers are unsurprisingly missing. Most notably, the first-gen Apple Watch SE packs an ancient S5 processor while lacking its successor's undeniably handy crash detection functionality.

Of course, said successor is also a lot costlier than $149, normally fetching $249 in an entry-level configuration and rarely going more than 20 or 30 bucks below that starting list price.

As usual, Walmart is essentially discounting every single version of the device we're putting the spotlight on today, with a large 44mm GPS-only Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) going for $179 instead of $309 and cellular-enabled models setting you back... $179 and up after huge markdowns of their own.

If you're a big fan of a certain sports equipment brand, you may also want to consider the OG Apple Watch Nike SE at $179 with built-in 4G LTE connectivity and a small 40mm aluminum case. 

And yes, in case you're wondering, these massive discounts don't appear to have been ever eclipsed by any major US retailers, although they were offered by Walmart once or twice before during the extended holiday shopping season.

Without fancy sensors to measure your ECG or blood oxygen levels, the Apple Watch SE mainly relies on a good old fashioned heart rate monitor, fall detection, and sleep tracking technology to keep an eye on its wearer's vitals and wellness all day (and all night) long. Is that enough to make our list of the best smartwatches available in 2023? At these crazy low prices, abso-frigging-lutely!

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless