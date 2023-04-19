Walmart is now selling a heap of Apple Watch SE models at unbeatable prices





These hot new Apple Watch SE deals are especially likely to put a smile on the faces of the most cash-strapped hardcore Apple fans out there, allowing you to pay as little as $149 for an iPhone-compatible intelligent timepiece with all the essential health and fitness tracking tools on deck.

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $130 off (47%) $149 $279 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $130 off (42%) $179 $309 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $130 off (42%) $179 $309 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (40mm) Nike Edition, GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Silver Aluminum Case, Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band $130 off (42%) $179 $309 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $140 off (40%) $209 $349 Buy at Walmart





Because this is the original, 2020-released SE edition we're talking about here, some things that 2022's second-gen product offers are unsurprisingly missing. Most notably, the first-gen Apple Watch SE packs an ancient S5 processor while lacking its successor's undeniably handy crash detection functionality.









As usual, Walmart is essentially discounting every single version of the device we're putting the spotlight on today, with a large 44mm GPS-only Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) going for $179 instead of $309 and cellular-enabled models setting you back... $179 and up after huge markdowns of their own.





If you're a big fan of a certain sports equipment brand, you may also want to consider the OG Apple Watch Nike SE at $179 with built-in 4G LTE connectivity and a small 40mm aluminum case.





And yes, in case you're wondering, these massive discounts don't appear to have been ever eclipsed by any major US retailers, although they were offered by Walmart once or twice before during the extended holiday shopping season.



