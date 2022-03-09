Apple refreshes iPhone 13 MagSafe silicone cases and Apple Watch bands collections

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

New iPhone 13 cases and Apple Watch bands for Spring 2022



The new MagSafe silicone cases are available for the entire iPhone 13 lineup, as well as the Pro-branded models. There are four new colors, dubbed Lemon Zest, Nectarine, Blue Fog, and Eucalyptus. The four colors bring a touch of a Spring feeling to your iPhone 13. Additionally, the Eucalyptus color will look great with the new green iPhone 13 Apple unveiled yesterday too.





iPhone 13 MagSafe silicone cases:



The new cases will retain the same price as the usual MagSafe silicone cases, at $49.







Apple has also refreshed the iPhone SE case collection, and it now features a new Abyss Blue color, priced at $35.







Get the new iPhone SE case from here:

The Sport Loop now gets the same Lemon Zest, Nectarine, Blue Fog, and Eucalyptus colors to match your iPhone 13 case. These bands are priced at $49. The Braded Solo Loop now gets Flamingo, Starlight, and Bright Green, priced at $99.





On the other hand, the regular Sport Band now comes in Bright Green, Lemon Zest, and Blue Fog for $49. The Sport Loop has been refreshed with Lavender Gray/Light Lilac, Nectarine/Peony, Oat Milk/Lemon Zest, Blue Jay/Abyss Blue, and Midnight Eucalyptus options, at it remains at the same price of $49. A new Nike Sport Band in Pink Oxford/Rose Whisper for $49 has also been made available now in the Apple Store.







Get the new Apple Watch bands here:



On the pricier side, the Apple Watch Hermes collection has now received Cassis/Magnolia, Bleu Lin/Vert Veronese, Noir/Gris Clair, and Vert Veronese/Noir for $319. Additionally, its leather line of bands now has Cassis, Rogue de Coeur, Blanc, and Gris Meyer colors for the Single Tour category at $339, while the Double Tour receives the colors of Rogue de Coeur, Indigo, and Blanc.





Read more:

