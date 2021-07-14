Face ID, meet Touch ID, on iPhone 14 with a tiny notch

The company has tested an in-display fingerprint scanner for this year’s devices, however that feature will likely not appear on this generation





Yep, Touch ID will be back on the 2022 iPhones, which will help Apple shrink the Face ID notch, possibly using the tech just for unlocking, as there will be another biometric option to authorize payments or gain access with. Alternatively, next year the Face ID kit technology may have been miniaturized enough to fit in a much smaller cutout than what we have now.





Either way, a brand new iPhone 14 design is shaping up, and we can't wait to see what Apple has in store for us then, as this current one is getting a bit long in the tooth. The in-display fingerprint readers are also developing by leaps and bounds, increasing their responsiveness and recognition area with each generation, so when Apple fits the iPhone 14 with one, it will probably be as good as its capacitive home key scanner known as Touch ID.





Whether or not Apple will keep the naming of the technology, remains to be heard, but a touch is a touch, no matter if it's on the home button, or on the display itself. What do you think about the prospect of having both Face ID and Touch ID come iPhone 14 time?

," tips Gurman.