Apple patent application hints at radical change for Face ID and Touch ID
Imagine an Apple iPhone that features an in-display version of Touch ID and Face ID. Sounds pretty cool, right? According to a new patent application, Apple is currently working on making this possible. The patent application is titled "Photodetectors Integrated into Thin-Film Transistor Backplanes" and was submitted by the manufacturer to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent application revolves around placing sensors such as cameras, depth sensors, biometric sensors and others behind display cameras, depth sensors, and so on.
Apple patent application shows how the company might handle in-display Face- ID
By moving these sensors under the display, Apple would be able to eliminate the notch on future iterations of the iPhone. In addition, Apple could also reduce the size of the bezels on the iPhone and iPad. And the tech giant might even decide to include Face ID and Touch ID under the display of the same device; there are times when Face ID doesn't work when iPhone users wish that they had Touch ID back. In a similar vein, the patent application says that the technology described in the patent could be used to collect biometric information such as "fingerprints, palm-prints, 3D face scans, or retina scans." This data could be used to identify or authenticate a user.
Apple filed the patent application on July 31, 2020 and the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) published it today.