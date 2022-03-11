 The iPhone SE (2022) preorders start, Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple

The iPhone SE (2022) preorders start, Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Unlike what it did with the last Touch ID-equipped iPhone in 2020, which was announced with a simple press release, Apple took the stage at a dedicated spring device crop keynote event to lift the curtains over its new 2022 iPhone SE - its cheapest 5G iPhone - with a proper media presentation. 

What Apple didn't do, however, is release the iPhone SE immediately after the March 8 event, and we had to wait until today for its preorders to start and yet another week for the actual release date. 


The iPhone SE preorders start at 5AM Pacific over at Apple and various other retailers, and you can check out the best iPhone SE deals here. It will be available to buyers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and 30 more countries or regions.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB, $100 off w/ Cricket plan

$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

128GB model w/ T-Mobile activation

$215 off (45%)
$264 99
$479 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

128GB

$479
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB

$579
Buy at Apple

iPhone SE preorder pricing


  • iPhone SE 64GB price: $429
  • iPhone SE 128GB price: $479
  • iPhone SE 256GB price: $579

Apple will let you buy the iPhone SE on installments, too, starting at just $17.87 for the 64GB model (we know, that kind of storage is rather small considering the 4K video recording capabilities of the phone). 

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

128GB, monthly payment discount

$9 off (45%)
$11 04 /mo
$20
Buy at T-Mobile

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB, 36 monthly installments

$16 11 /mo
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB, 36 monthly installment

$16 12 /mo
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Sprint model, 256GB, 24 monthly payments

$24 17 /mo
Buy at T-Mobile
Despite that there are no other upgrades than the new A15 chipset and the 5G modem worth mentioning, you'd be pleased to hear that all the camera-centric bells and whistles that the A15 brought to the iPhone 13, like Photographic Styles, or the Smart HDR 4 algorithms, are present on the iPhone SE (2022) as well.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
$24 Special T-Mobile $16 Special Verizon $16 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Green iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max preorder deals
by Daniel Petrov,  9
Green iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max preorder deals
Galaxy S22, now iPhone 13: So green is the hot new 2022 color?
by Rado Minkov,  0
Galaxy S22, now iPhone 13: So green is the hot new 2022 color?
The best small and compact phones (Updated March 2022)
by Radoslav Minkov,  19
The best small and compact phones (Updated March 2022)
Best Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Best Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals
Hot new deal knocks one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model down to a record low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Hot new deal knocks one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model down to a record low price
-$105
Affordable Galaxy Tab A8 gets a nice discount on Amazon for a limited time
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Affordable Galaxy Tab A8 gets a nice discount on Amazon for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless