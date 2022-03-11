The iPhone SE (2022) preorders start, Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









What Apple didn't do, however, is release the iPhone SE immediately after the March 8 event, and we had to wait until today for its preorders to start and yet another week for the actual release date.









The iPhone SE preorders start at 5AM Pacific over at Apple and various other retailers, and you can check out the best iPhone SE deals here. It will be available to buyers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and 30 more countries or regions.

iPhone SE preorder pricing





iPhone SE 64GB price: $429

iPhone SE 128GB price: $479

iPhone SE 256GB price: $579





Apple will let you buy the iPhone SE on installments, too, starting at just $17.87 for the 64GB model (we know, that kind of storage is rather small considering the 4K video recording capabilities of the phone).

Despite that there are no other upgrades than the new A15 chipset and the 5G modem worth mentioning, you'd be pleased to hear that all the camera-centric bells and whistles that the A15 brought to the iPhone 13, like Photographic Styles, or the Smart HDR 4 algorithms, are present on the iPhone SE (2022) as well.

