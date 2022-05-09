Apple collects requests from developers asking to attend special WWDC viewing party

Google I/O, Google's annual developer conference, kicks off Wednesday, May 11th. We expect to hear much about Android 13, the Pixel 6a, and the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch. On June 6th, it will be Apple's turn as the WWDC 2022 developer conference kicks off on that date. WWDC will focus on iOS 16 and its new notification system, and the iPhone's upcoming post-notch UI which is expected to debut on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max





While WWDC is being live-streamed, a small number of developers are being invited by Apple to attend a special "all-day" event at Apple Park on June 6th. Apple says, "Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can’t wait to connect in person."



Apple adds, "This celebration marks the start of an inspiring week of sessions, labs, and lounges — all online and with more activities than ever." WWDC 2022 is free and open for members of the Apple Developer Program, the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge applicants to attend. Apple will offer non-transferrable invitations through a random selection process.





To get a shot at an invitation, you can submit a request from Apple while visiting the company's developer app or website before Wednesday, May 11th, at 9 am Pacific/noon Eastern. Apple will inform those who asked for an invite about their status by this Thursday, May 12th. Keep in mind that if you do get an invitation to attend WWDC in person, you will have to follow Apple's health and safety protocols which take into account the latest suggestions from public health authorities regarding COVID-19.





If you're hoping to receive one of these special invitations, you'll have to provide Apple with proof of a negative COVID test no longer than three days before the June 6th event. While masks currently are optional, Apple will distribute the latest requirements to attendees prior to the event.



