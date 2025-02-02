Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Apple to do away with multi-year Apple Care+ option at physical Apple Stores

Apple promotes its AppleCare insurance program by showing some of its devices with the AppleCare icon in front.
According to a tweet posted by Bloomberg's chief correspondent Mark Gurman, next week  Apple is expected to announce a major change to its AppleCare+ insurance program. The post by Gurman says that under certain circumstances, Apple will end the option that allows AppleCare+ customers to sign up for the service by paying two to three years in advance. This option will no longer be available at physical retail locations and on devices.

After the change is officially announced by Apple, the retail stores and devices will offer AppleCare+ on a monthly or annual basis only. The multi-year plans will still be available from the online Apple Store. So if you purchase your new Apple device from the online Apple Store, you'll still be able to purchase a multi-year plan.

Apple might have a goal in mind of eventually making all AppleCare+ purchases a subscription service resulting in recurring monthly payments. Apple has discovered through the success of its Apple Services unit just how recurring monthly payments can benefit its top and bottom lines.

AppleCare+ for the iPhone must be purchased within 60 days of the purchase of a new iPhone. You can buy AppleCare+ from your iPhone by going to Settings > General > About and selecting Add AppleCare+ Coverage. If you want to add AppleCare+ online, you'll have to verify the serial number of your device and run a remote diagnostic. You can also call 800-275-2273 to order AppleCare+ for iPhone and you'll be asked to provide proof of purchase and have a remote diagnostics test run. Or you can go to an Apple Store where you'll face an inspection of your phone and must show proof of purchase.

Tweet by Mark Gurman reveals changes coming to AppleCare+. | Image credit-X - Apple to do away with multi-year Apple Care+ option at physical Apple Stores
Apple Care+ covers damage to the screen or glass cover ($29 copay) and other accidental damage ($99 copay). If the battery on your iPhone is holding less than 80% of its original capacity, you'll get a free battery replacement (assuming you are covered by AppleCare+). If you want to protect yourself even more, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss covers everything that AppleCare+ does and adds the ability to get a replacement device for up to two incidents of theft or loss every 12 months. On those claims, the Find My app must be enabled at the time the device was stolen or lost, and throughout the claims process.

AppleCare+ costs for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are $9.99 per month or $199 for two years. For the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, you'll pay $8.99 monthly and $179 for two years. The cost of covering Phone 16, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 is $7.99 per month or $149 for two years. The iPhone SE 3 will run you $3.99 per month or $79 for two years of AppleCare+ coverage.

For AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, add an additional $3.50 per month or an additional $70 for two years.
