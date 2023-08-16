Is Apple going to sprinkle in some Thunderbolt support for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max?

iPhone 15

ChargerLAB iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. ( via 9to5Mac Do you remember the leaked images of iPhone 15 USB-C connectors that surfaced about a week ago? Well, it turns out they might have given away a crucial detail. At least that is what the folks atseem to think, who received additional photos which hint at support for Thunderbolt technology in thePro and Pro Max. (





What is Thunderbolt?





Okay, we know it can be quite confusing for the uninitiated with all of these connector/ports/cables etc., especially when you throw in Apple's tendency to give everything its own made-up name. Essentially, Thunderbolt is a type of port/cable that can transfer larger amounts of data at faster speeds.





How much faster? Well, a Thunderbolt connection can reach 40 Gbps, a regular USB-C varies between 5Gbps and 20Gbps, while Apple's Lightning technology does not even come close to 1Gbps and maxes out at 480Mbps.





One important detail to understand is that while the last two generations of Thunderbolt (3 and 4) ports and cables have incorporated USB-C as the medium, not all USB-C ports and cables are Thunderbolt. In other words, it can be USB-C without the benefits of Thunderbolt technology.





The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max could support Thunderbolt





Now, Apple already has devices that support a Thunderbolt connection, including the iPad. However, it is only the iPad Pro models that have this feature. What ChargerLAB have noticed is that the iPhone 15 components come with something called a Retimer chip, which is typically found in Thunderbolt/USB4 high-speed devices.









iPhone 15 Pro and The logical conclusion here is that there is a really good chance Apple adds Thunderbolt support for thePro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . This upgrade is one that the tech giant can easily implement with its new premium flagships.





Not to mention that professionals who use the iPhone for shooting ProRes video and photos in the Apple ProRAW format have been sorely missing faster transfer speeds, as the large files these formats produce take ages to move from the phone to a computer.