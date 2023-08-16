Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Is Apple going to sprinkle in some Thunderbolt support for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max?

iPhone 15 USB-C port may support Thunderbolt for faster data transfer speeds
If you haven't heard already thanks to the numerous leaks and rumors about it, the iPhone 15 series (all four models) is highly expected to finally ditch Apple's proprietary Lightning port for the more universal USB-C one. Today, we have some positive news related to the iPhone 15's supposed USB-C port, in contrast to those speaking of potential limitations.

Do you remember the leaked images of iPhone 15 USB-C connectors that surfaced about a week ago? Well, it turns out they might have given away a crucial detail. At least that is what the folks at ChargerLAB seem to think, who received additional photos which hint at support for Thunderbolt technology in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. (via 9to5Mac)

What is Thunderbolt?


Okay, we know it can be quite confusing for the uninitiated with all of these connector/ports/cables etc., especially when you throw in Apple's tendency to give everything its own made-up name. Essentially, Thunderbolt is a type of port/cable that can transfer larger amounts of data at faster speeds.

*Gigabytes per second (Gbps)
*Megabytes per second (Mbps)

How much faster? Well, a Thunderbolt connection can reach 40 Gbps, a regular USB-C varies between 5Gbps and 20Gbps, while Apple's Lightning technology does not even come close to 1Gbps and maxes out at 480Mbps.

One important detail to understand is that while the last two generations of Thunderbolt (3 and 4) ports and cables have incorporated USB-C as the medium, not all USB-C ports and cables are Thunderbolt. In other words, it can be USB-C without the benefits of Thunderbolt technology.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max could support Thunderbolt


Now, Apple already has devices that support a Thunderbolt connection, including the iPad. However, it is only the iPad Pro models that have this feature. What ChargerLAB have noticed is that the iPhone 15 components come with something called a Retimer chip, which is typically found in Thunderbolt/USB4 high-speed devices where it stability.


The logical conclusion here is that there is a really good chance Apple adds Thunderbolt support for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This upgrade is one that the tech giant can easily implement with its new premium flagships.

Not to mention that professionals who use the iPhone for shooting ProRes video and photos in the Apple ProRAW format have been sorely missing faster transfer speeds, as the large files these formats produce take ages to move from the phone to a computer.

Story Timeline
62 stories
16 Aug, 2023
Is Apple going to sprinkle in some Thunderbolt support for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max?
14 Aug, 2023
Leaked iPhone 15 USB-C components image reveals mystery 3LD3 chip that may limit functionality
13 Aug, 2023
Here's why you might happily pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro
11 Aug, 2023
Higher capacity iPhone 15 Pro models could have a performance edge
09 Aug, 2023
Apple's iPhone 15 event date seems all but etched in stone after new rumor
Expand timeline
Loading ...
