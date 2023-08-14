Leaked iPhone 15 USB-C components image reveals mystery 3LD3 chip that may limit functionality





The leaked images, which were posted on X, apparently show the iPhone 15 Plus' charging components. One thing that stands out is an Apple-made 3LD3 chip. Although Majin Bu isn't entirely sure about the functionality of the in-house chip, he theorizes that it may be used for transmission encryption.









While that's still not enough information, it looks like the chip will enable encryption features to protect iPhone data against compromise. Additionally, the chip might be used to limit charging speeds.





iPhone 15 so it's possible that the 3LD3 chip will be used to distinguish between an Apple-certified cable and other compatible adapters. Before that, in February, another trusted leaker known as ShrimpApplePro said that third-party cables "will be software limited in data and charging speed." Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed back in May that users would have to use certified cables to enjoy faster charging speeds on theso it's possible that the 3LD3 chip will be used to distinguish between an Apple-certified cable and other compatible adapters. Before that, in February, another trusted leaker known as ShrimpApplePro said that third-party cables "will be software limited in data and charging speed."





In short, even though the USB-C cables you have lying around in your house will probably be compatible with the iPhone 15 series, you might need to use a made-for iPhone USB-C cable to get full functionality.





iPhone 15 series next month and it's looking increasingly likely that the Pro models Apple will reportedly unveil theseries next month and it's looking increasingly likely that the Pro models will be more expensive than their predecessors owing to the use of titanium, improved lenses, the 3nm A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels, and a 6x periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max





iPhone15 Plus USB C connector detail pic.twitter.com/J0nDO7WPeU — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 14, 2023