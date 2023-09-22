With the release of the iPhone 15 line and more, Apple Stores worldwide are packed with shoppers
Apple Stores around the world have seen long lines and heavy foot traffic today as the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the new Apple Watch SE, and the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB-C) have been released. Consumers can pick up pre-orders or purchase these devices in Apple's retail locations. This morning, Reuters reported that over one hundred people lined up inside an Apple Store in Shanghai, China waiting to pick up their previously ordered iPhone 15 series handsets.
The consumer reaction to the new iPhone models is being closely watched in China for a couple of reasons. First, the phones have been banned from being used by government officials working in government offices. Secondly, the surprise introduction of the 5G supporting Huawei Mate 60 Pro has created a wave of nationalism in China. However, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already discussed how the government officials banned from using the iPhone at work don't buy Apple's handsets and neither do those who have purchased Huawei's phones over the years.
At the Regent Street store in London, man and his best friend check out the new devices
Apple posted pictures of mobbed and busy Apple Stores throughout the world and CEO Tim Cook made an appearance at the flagship Fifth Avenue store in the "big Apple" along with senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak. In case you are curious or this question shows up on trivia night at your local watering hole, the first Apple Store that opened this morning was Apple Central World in Bangkok.
Consumer checks out the iPhone 15 Pro in Blue Titanium that he just bought in Shanghai
Some of these images might bring back memories of the first iPhone release on June 29, 2007, when long lines wrapped around many Apple Stores. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, having left Apple in 1983, was one of four people hanging riding Segways in the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in California during the wee hours of the morning, waiting for the Apple Store to open on June 29th. Recognizing his historical position as one of the two Steve's who co-founded Apple, "The Woz" was allowed to be the first person in the store to purchase an iPhone.
Now here we are, over 15 years later, and the iPhone still generates lines at Apple Stores worldwide while it arguably remains the most influential consumer tech product available.
