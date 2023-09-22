With the release of the iPhone 15 line and more, Apple Stores worldwide are packed with shoppers













Apple posted pictures of mobbed and busy Apple Stores throughout the world and CEO Tim Cook made an appearance at the flagship Fifth Avenue store in the "big Apple" along with senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak. In case you are curious or this question shows up on trivia night at your local watering hole, the first Apple Store that opened this morning was Apple Central World in Bangkok.









Some of these images might bring back memories of the first iPhone release on June 29, 2007, when long lines wrapped around many Apple Stores. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, having left Apple in 1983, was one of four people hanging riding Segways in the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in California during the wee hours of the morning, waiting for the Apple Store to open on June 29th. Recognizing his historical position as one of the two Steve's who co-founded Apple , "The Woz" was allowed to be the first person in the store to purchase an iPhone.





Now here we are, over 15 years later, and the iPhone still generates lines at Apple Stores worldwide while it arguably remains the most influential consumer tech product available.

