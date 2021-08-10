Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
iOS Apple Tablets

You can now buy 'certified refurbished' iPad Pro (2020) models directly from Apple

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can now buy 'certified refurbished' iPad Pro (2020) models directly from Apple
No longer listed among the overall best tablets money can buy after the release of their Apple M1-powered successors a few months back, last year's 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are still objectively better than the best Samsung tablets available today.

Of course, Apple doesn't directly sell the iPad Pro (2020) duo anymore, forcing those looking for a discount over the latest generation to seek Amazon or Best Buy's help. Unless you can make do with a refurbished unit, in which case the Cupertino-based tech giant becomes a decent option to take into consideration again.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Second Generation, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Certified Refurbished

$609
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Second Generation, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Certified Refurbished

$689
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Second Generation, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Certified Refurbished

$859
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Second Generation, Wi-Fi, 1TB, Certified Refurbished

$1029
Buy at Apple

That's right, the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are available from the official online US Apple Store now in "certified refurbished" condition, and the prices are... not exactly irresistible.

Granted, you could do a lot worse than picking up a $609 11-inch or $749 12.9-inch Apple A12Z Bionic powerhouse with 128 gigs of internal storage space, a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, a new battery and outer shell, and a new white box for shipping.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

Fourth Generation, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Certified Refurbished

$749
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

Fourth Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB, Certified Refurbished

$879
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

Fourth Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Certified Refurbished

$959
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

Fourth Generation, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Certified Refurbished

$999
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

Fourth Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB, Certified Refurbished

$1129
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

Fourth Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB, Certified Refurbished

$1299
Buy at Apple

The 2021-released iPad Pro 11 and 12.9, in case you're wondering, are normally priced at $799 and $1,099 respectively in their entry-level 128GB Wi-Fi-only configurations, so at least compared to that, you're looking at spending considerably less money here.

Then again, Amazon still sells the hot new ultra-high-enders at substantial discounts, not to mention how frequently you can find precisely these iPad Pro models from last year sold at lower prices by the likes of Best Buy in both new and refurbished condition.

All things considered, the appeal of buying "iDevices" straight from Apple is impossible to deny (sometimes at the expense of common sense), so have at it!

Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs iPad Pro (2020): review
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs iPad Pro (2020): review
May 26, 2021, 8:06 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Apple iPad Pro 2020 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features, prices and battery life
Apple iPad Pro 2020 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features, prices and battery life
Mar 24, 2020, 2:05 PM, by Daniel Petrov
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
featured
featured
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
Mar 19, 2020, 6:23 AM, by Victor Hristov
Best cases for iPad Pro (2020)
Best cases for iPad Pro (2020)
Jul 27, 2020, 7:33 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$1299 Special Apple $1129 Special Apple $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 9720 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$1029 Special Apple $859 Special Apple $689 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7538 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Reservation bonuses for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 end today - Grab your last chance!
by Daniel Petrov,  6
Reservation bonuses for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 end today - Grab your last chance!
Mi Mix 4 is the world's fastest charging phone with hidden camera to beat the Z Fold 3
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Mi Mix 4 is the world's fastest charging phone with hidden camera to beat the Z Fold 3
Back to School with chargers, hubs, and cables from Ugreen!
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Back to School with chargers, hubs, and cables from Ugreen!
Oh no, was my WhatsApp hacked? Don’t fret, most likely not.
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Oh no, was my WhatsApp hacked? Don’t fret, most likely not.
Apple will be betting heavily on the iPhone 13 camera features
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
Apple will be betting heavily on the iPhone 13 camera features
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch the livestream
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch the livestream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless