You can now buy 'certified refurbished' iPad Pro (2020) models directly from Apple

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, Apple doesn't directly sell the iPad Pro (2020) duo anymore, forcing those looking for a discount over the latest generation to seek Amazon or Best Buy's help. Unless you can make do with a refurbished unit, in which case the Cupertino-based tech giant becomes a decent option to take into consideration again.









Granted, you could do a lot worse than picking up a $609 11-inch or $749 12.9-inch Apple A12Z Bionic powerhouse with 128 gigs of internal storage space, a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, a new battery and outer shell, and a new white box for shipping.





The 2021-released iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 , in case you're wondering, are normally priced at $799 and $1,099 respectively in their entry-level 128GB Wi-Fi-only configurations, so at least compared to that, you're looking at spending considerably less money here.









All things considered, the appeal of buying "iDevices" straight from Apple is impossible to deny (sometimes at the expense of common sense), so have at it!





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up