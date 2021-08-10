You can now buy 'certified refurbished' iPad Pro (2020) models directly from Apple

You can now buy 'certified refurbished' iPad Pro (2020) models directly from Apple0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Of course, Apple doesn't directly sell the iPad Pro (2020) duo anymore, forcing those looking for a discount over the latest generation to seek Amazon or Best Buy's help. Unless you can make do with a refurbished unit, in which case the Cupertino-based tech giant becomes a decent option to take into consideration again.
Granted, you could do a lot worse than picking up a $609 11-inch or $749 12.9-inch Apple A12Z Bionic powerhouse with 128 gigs of internal storage space, a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, a new battery and outer shell, and a new white box for shipping.
Then again, Amazon still sells the hot new ultra-high-enders at substantial discounts, not to mention how frequently you can find precisely these iPad Pro models from last year sold at lower prices by the likes of Best Buy in both new and refurbished condition.
All things considered, the appeal of buying "iDevices" straight from Apple is impossible to deny (sometimes at the expense of common sense), so have at it!