Apple Store demo unit reveals unused Apple Watch Pro name and logo

It seems that Apple considered using the name Apple Watch Pro for its mid-range stainless steel watches. The Apple Watch Pro name and logo were discovered in a hidden file by Twitter subscriber Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT). The file was part of an Apple Store demo unit that included an iPad mini that was used to help a prospective Apple Watch buyer navigate what was then the brand new watchOS.









Upon looking into some of the demo content files on a 2015 Apple Watch Demo (A1623), I discovered an image of logo for an unknown model of Apple Watch. Not sure if “Apple Watch Pro” is an unreleased model, or is just some place holder text. #appleinternalpic.twitter.com/kbpzBGrokX — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) October 25, 2021

The Apple Watch Pro logo was found alongside logos for the Apple Watch Sport and Apple Watch Edition. The file, created on February 26, 2015, was made just a few weeks before the Apple "Spring Forward" event that revealed the pricing and release date for the timepiece.

The demo unit was not designed to allow users to test the watch on their wrists. Instead, the watch was mounted to the display that sat on top of Apple Store tables. Information about the app being displayed on the timepiece could be seen on the screen of the iPad mini that was to the left of the new device.





The Apple Watch, of course, has gone on to become the most popular watch in the world surpassing the popularity of watches made by some of the most famous names in timepieces including Rolex. The Apple Watch Pro name and logo were never used by Apple.

