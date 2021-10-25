Apple Store demo unit reveals unused Apple Watch Pro name and logo

It seems that Apple
considered using the name Apple Watch
Pro for its mid-range stainless steel watches. The Apple Watch Pro name and logo were discovered in a hidden file by Twitter subscriber Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT). The file was part of an Apple Store demo unit that included an iPad mini that was used to help a prospective Apple Watch buyer navigate what was then the brand new watchOS.
The demo unit was not designed to allow users to test the watch on their wrists. Instead, the watch was mounted to the display that sat on top of Apple Store tables. Information about the app being displayed on the timepiece could be seen on the screen of the iPad mini that was to the left of the new device.
The Apple Watch, of course, has gone on to become the most popular watch in the world surpassing the popularity of watches made by some of the most famous names in timepieces including Rolex. The Apple Watch Pro name and logo were never used by Apple.