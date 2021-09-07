Apple's cheapest AirPods haven't been this cheap in a really, really long time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The reportedly imminent launch of the non-Pro AirPods 3 might explain why Amazon is currently running one of the greatest AirPods 2 sales yet. This is obviously unlikely to last until next week, so if you're on a tight budget and don't need things like active noise cancellation, it's probably a good idea to hurry and claim the e-commerce giant's incredibly rare $59 discount.



We're talking about the second-gen AirPods with a good old fashioned wired charging case included, mind you, which are normally priced at $159 a pair in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





If the aforementioned markdown sounds familiar, that might be because Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) ran a very similar promotion recently... on refurbished AirPods 2 units





Although today's phenomenal deal is not technically unprecedented, it may well feel that way, having previously been available back in November 2020. That's right, this beats everything Amazon offered for Prime Day this year, and it doesn't require a Prime membership.





That's also not unprecedented, but it does qualify as a solid deal no other major US retailer can currently surpass. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly what will happen with the existing AirPods and AirPods Pro once the next-gen AirPods are released, but we're pretty sure the top bargain available today won't be eclipsed anytime soon.



Before making your final buying decision, it could be a good idea to consider the Before making your final buying decision, it could be a good idea to consider the Beats Studio Buds as well, seeing as how they're technically Apple's latest true wireless earbuds right now, but alas, those bad boys' best deal yet has expired.