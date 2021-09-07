Notification Center

www.phonearena.com
Accessories iOS Apple Deals Audio

Apple's cheapest AirPods haven't been this cheap in a really, really long time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's cheapest AirPods haven't been this cheap in a really, really long time
Despite Apple's second-gen AirPods and first-ever AirPods Pro featuring prominently on our comprehensive list of the best true wireless earbuds available in 2021, we can probably all agree it's high time for an upgrade or two to see daylight.

While the high-end model, which was originally released in the fall of 2019, is only expected to get a Pro-branded sequel at some point next year, the slightly older and humbler "regular" version may not have long to wait for a beefed-up replacement.

The reportedly imminent launch of the non-Pro AirPods 3 might explain why Amazon is currently running one of the greatest AirPods 2 sales yet. This is obviously unlikely to last until next week, so if you're on a tight budget and don't need things like active noise cancellation, it's probably a good idea to hurry and claim the e-commerce giant's incredibly rare $59 discount.

We're talking about the second-gen AirPods with a good old fashioned wired charging case included, mind you, which are normally priced at $159 a pair in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

If the aforementioned markdown sounds familiar, that might be because Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) ran a very similar promotion recently... on refurbished AirPods 2 units.

Although today's phenomenal deal is not technically unprecedented, it may well feel that way, having previously been available back in November 2020. That's right, this beats everything Amazon offered for Prime Day this year, and it doesn't require a Prime membership.

Ironically, the costlier non-Pro AirPods 2 variant with a wireless charging case is discounted by only $49 at the time of this writing, which is definitely not unprecedented... or particularly attractive, having been surpassed just last month.

Finally, the AirPods Pro, which are naturally set to remain high on our list of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation until 2022, can be purchased for a cool $69 less than their usual price of $249. 

That's also not unprecedented, but it does qualify as a solid deal no other major US retailer can currently surpass. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly what will happen with the existing AirPods and AirPods Pro once the next-gen AirPods are released, but we're pretty sure the top bargain available today won't be eclipsed anytime soon. 

Before making your final buying decision, it could be a good idea to consider the Beats Studio Buds as well, seeing as how they're technically Apple's latest true wireless earbuds right now, but alas, those bad boys' best deal yet has expired. 

