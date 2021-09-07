Apple's cheapest AirPods haven't been this cheap in a really, really long time

Apple's cheapest AirPods haven't been this cheap in a really, really long time0
While the high-end model, which was originally released in the fall of 2019, is only expected to get a Pro-branded sequel at some point next year, the slightly older and humbler "regular" version may not have long to wait for a beefed-up replacement.
We're talking about the second-gen AirPods with a good old fashioned wired charging case included, mind you, which are normally priced at $159 a pair in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
Although today's phenomenal deal is not technically unprecedented, it may well feel that way, having previously been available back in November 2020. That's right, this beats everything Amazon offered for Prime Day this year, and it doesn't require a Prime membership.
Ironically, the costlier non-Pro AirPods 2 variant with a wireless charging case is discounted by only $49 at the time of this writing, which is definitely not unprecedented... or particularly attractive, having been surpassed just last month.
Finally, the AirPods Pro, which are naturally set to remain high on our list of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation until 2022, can be purchased for a cool $69 less than their usual price of $249.
That's also not unprecedented, but it does qualify as a solid deal no other major US retailer can currently surpass. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly what will happen with the existing AirPods and AirPods Pro once the next-gen AirPods are released, but we're pretty sure the top bargain available today won't be eclipsed anytime soon.
Before making your final buying decision, it could be a good idea to consider the Beats Studio Buds as well, seeing as how they're technically Apple's latest true wireless earbuds right now, but alas, those bad boys' best deal yet has expired.