iOS 18.4 beta 4 brings much-needed fixes, but also Apple Intelligence improvements
Apple iPhone 16 Pro | Image credit: PhoneArenaWith every new iOS beta Apple release, it patches many of the issues that developers find in the previous installments of the operating system. The latest iOS 18.4 beta 4 is no exception, so besides the usual new features and improvements that Apple includes in these beta releases, a bunch of fixes have been added too.
What’s surprising about iOS 18.4 beta 4 is that despite the latest reports about the delay of Apple Intelligence improvements, Apple continues to implement enhancements to its AI.
Today’s iOS 18.4 beta 4 release happens about a week after the latest beta dropped, which means that Apple is hard at work ironing out all the issues before the stable version arrives in early April.
That said, if you’re a developer and plan to install the latest beta version of iOS, here is what you can expect in terms of new features. First off, Apple Intelligence has gained support for new languages such as Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, as well as localized English for India and Singapore.
Another Apple Intelligence specific improvement is related to Image Playground, which now features the Sketch style (in addition to Animation and Illustrations).
Apple iPhone 16 Plus | Image credit: PhoneArena
As far as new features go, there’s a new Food section in the Apple News app, which allows subscribers to access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and much more.
That’s not much else in terms of new features included in this specific beta build, but there are a bunch of fixes mentioned in the official release notes. For example, this build seems to address an issue with Wi-Fi Calling that didn’t work for US Cellular customers on iOS 18.4 beta.
Also, iOS 18.4 Beta 4 fixes and issue with Siri suggestions that might fail to complete successfully in non-English languages. More importantly, the beta addresses a problem with scrolling through Notifications, which caused them to flicker and collapse momentarily.
As mentioned earlier, the final version of iOS 18.4 is expected to arrive in April, which means there’s still time for at least one more beta build if Apple deems it necessary.
