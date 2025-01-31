Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Tim Cook teases Apple Intelligence expansion to more languages in April

Apple introduced its AI-powered Apple Intelligence features last year, but initially, they were exclusive to English. After that, the company expanded support to English variations tailored for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. Now, Apple is gearing up to add even more languages to the mix.

Apple’s AI suite, Apple Intelligence, is expanding its reach and will soon be available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese. Plus, there will be localized English versions for India and Singapore.

In the recent Q4 2024 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook confirmed that Apple will roll out support for these new languages in April, something that had been teased earlier, too.

The addition of language support for French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish aligns perfectly with the upcoming launch of Apple Intelligence in Europe this April. So far, the AI suite hasn’t been available in many European countries, including all 27 EU member states, primarily due to regulations like the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The DMA, which aims to prevent big tech companies from choking competition, has delayed Apple’s rollout in the region. However, this only affects iPhones and iPads – MacBooks have already had Apple Intelligence for a while now in the EU. So, the expanded language support will definitely be a welcome change for those users.

As for what Apple needs to adjust to comply with the law, we’ll likely get a clearer picture when Apple Intelligence finally rolls out on iPhones. 

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

The rollout of Apple’s AI features has been a bit slow, and users everywhere are still waiting for the new version of Siri that can understand on-screen context. During the recent call, Tim Cook mentioned it’ll be arriving in the next few months. Let’s hope it actually happens, especially since it was one of the major selling points for the latest iPhone 16 series.

The competition in the smart assistant space is getting fierce, and Apple really needs to deliver a Siri that’s worth the wait. After all, with the delay in the revamped version, most people who want a smart assistant have likely already tried other options that work seamlessly on both iOS and Android – and they might be hard to pull away from them.

Take Google’s Gemini, for example, which has its own iOS app and isn’t limited to just Android. Then there’s the popular ChatGPT, available across platforms, and both of these are incredibly capable assistants.
