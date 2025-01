Tim Cook teases Apple Intelligence expansion to more languages in April

Apple Intelligence

Tim Cook

The rollout of Apple’s AI features has been a bit slow, and users everywhere are still waiting for the new version of Siri that can understand on-screen context. During the recent call,mentioned it’ll be arriving in the next few months. Let’s hope it actually happens, especially since it was one of the major selling points for the latest iPhone 16 series.The competition in the smart assistant space is getting fierce, and Apple really needs to deliver a Siri that’s worth the wait. After all, with the delay in the revamped version, most people who want a smart assistant have likely already tried other options that work seamlessly on both iOS and Android – and they might be hard to pull away from them.Take Google’s Gemini, for example, which has its own iOS app and isn’t limited to just Android. Then there’s the popular ChatGPT, available across platforms, and both of these are incredibly capable assistants