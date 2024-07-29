Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Not a Beta guy or gal? There'are new iOS and iPadOS updates for you too

By
0comments
Not a Beta guy or gal? There'are new iOS and iPadOS updates for you too
You can admit it. Beta updates scare the hell out of you. They are unstable, they kill your battery life, and occasionally they turn your phone into a paperweight. So even though you've been dying to try iOS 18 and the Apple Intelligence Beta in iOS 18.1, you'd prefer to wait until September and October come around for the stable releases of these builds. "Better safe than sorry" is your motto.

The big news today was the release of iOS 18.1 Developer Beta and iPadOS 18.1 Developer Beta, both allowing users with an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to join the waitlist for the Apple Intelligence Beta (which showed up on my iPhone not too long installing the Beta). Apple also released iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 today for those who think that Beta is a four-letter word (which it actually is).

Both iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 have a new feature called "Catch Up" which is made for sports fans and works with the Apple TV app. If you're joining a game in progress that is being streamed on the app, Catch Up will let you, well, catch up by watching highlights of the game so you can be as up-to-date as someone who started watching the game from the beginning of the contest.

Apple released iOS 17.6 and iPad 17.6 today. Image credit-iPhone in Canada - Not a Beta guy or gal? There&#039;are new iOS and iPadOS updates for you too
Apple released iOS 17.6 and iPad 17.6 today. Image credit-iPhone in Canada

Catch Up can also be used with Apple TV+'s Major League Soccer season pass. The game highlights are found in the Key Plays carousel which surfaces when you pick a game to watch from the main menu of the TV app. Key Plays also can be viewed anytime after the game from the video player controls menu.

To install iOS 17.6 or iPadOS 17.6 on your compatible iPhone or iPad respectively, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions. And try not to run into your more adventurous iPhone-owning friends who love to show off the customized app icon feature available in the iOS 18 Beta. If you know someone with an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max who installed the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta and received the Apple Intelligence Beta, you really should stay clear of them. Otherwise, they might show you how AI can help change the tone of a text or email you've written.

If you can't bring yourself to install the iOS 18 Developer Beta or the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta, don't fret. September and October will be here soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless