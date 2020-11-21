Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 to fix bugs found in the 5G iPhone 12 series, but not the one you're worried about
Last week, Apple released iOS 14.2.1 targeted explicitly to new iPhone units that have been experiencing certain bugs that have popped up since iOS 14.2 was disseminated on November 5th. That update added 100 new emoji and also moved music discovery app Shazam to the Control Center. That could make it quicker and easier to find out the name of that tune you like that is playing in the background of a certain television show. And if you're wondering why Apple is giving this special treatment to an app, well it turns out that Shazam was purchased by Apple almost three years ago for $400 million.
Again, this update is not meant for any other iPhone models outside of those in the recently released 5G iPhone 12 lineup. This is not a major update by any stretch of the imagination, and it has nothing to do with the green screen issue that has recently afflicted some of the newer iPhone models. But if you own one of the affected units it would still behoove you to update your handset to iOS 14.2.1.