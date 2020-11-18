5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update
It seems as though green is the favorite color of the smartphone gremlins that cause bugs. Earlier this year, following an update, the Exynos powered version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra displayed a green tinted screen. Also this year, the OnePlus 8 Pro suffered from a problem that turned gray colors to green at low brightness levels. What would be an issue with the screen on an Android phone without the Pixel getting involved. Last year, it was the Pixel 4 XL screen that appeared to have a green tint when the brightness was set at 40% or below.
Apple iPhone 12 series devices are marred by patches of green and gray on the displays
The complaints seem to indicate that the green or gray glow are showing up when the display brightness is set at 90% or lower. Some users have seen the issue disappear after showing up on the screen for a short period of time.
One person who has been in contact with Apple said that he has received a replacement unit from the company twice, although sending out replacement units doesn't seem like the direction in which Apple wants to go. Apple reportedly is working on a software update that will solve the issue. MacRumors obtained an internal memo sent by Apple this week to Apple Authorized Service Providers. In the memo, Apple made it clear that it is familiar with the issues thanks to messages being sent to them by iPhone 12 series owners. Apple has told technicians to avoid servicing affected 2020 iPhone models and instead recommended that they tell customers to make sure that they continue to update their iPhone in a timely manner. That comment would seem to suggest that Apple feels pretty damn sure that it will be able to solve this problem via the dissemination of a software update.