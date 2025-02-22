Apple pulls latest beta software on certain iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)





Apple is expected to re-release the updates that it had to pull but there is no clear date when we can expect this to happen. Obviously, the iPhone models and iPad models impacted by the boot looping issue are paperweights until Apple pushes out the re-releases.





At least one unlucky iPhone and Apple Watch user hit the Daily Double. As he wrote on social media, his iPhone got stuck on the words "Installing" while his Apple Watch Series 6 got stuck in a boot loop. The screen continued alternating between a black screen and the Apple logo. He's probably not the only one experiencing this on his iPhone and Apple Watch.



Recommended Stories