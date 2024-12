Apple forced to postpone successor to dynamic island on iPhone in pursuit of perfection

A bezel-free iPhone would certainly be a more exciting upgrade than the iPhone 16 . | Video credit — Apple

I personally am super stoked for such a development. When Apple unveiled the notch and every manufacturer rushed to add it to their phones I was struggling to find a “normal” phone. A phone’s display is the most important part of it for me and I highly dislike the trend of notches, punch holes and the dynamic island. As such I cannot wait to go back to having a proper uninterrupted display.However, internal reports suggest that Apple is still only talking about such a display with suppliers. The technological limitations for what Apple has envisioned mean that such an iPhone won’t be coming out next year or even the year after. A bezel-free iPhone will come out in 2027 at the earliest.That year is looking to be a very interesting one with Samsung’s plans for 1.4 nm chips as well as expected AR glasses from Meta. If a bezel-free iPhone does come out that year it won’t just be one of the best phones ever made: it will also be a revolutionary step for Apple.