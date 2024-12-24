Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple forced to postpone successor to dynamic island on iPhone in pursuit of perfection

Apple Display
Dynamic island on iPhone 14 Pro
The successor to the dynamic island on iPhone is apparently a true fullscreen display with zero bezels. This display will cover the screen from edge to edge and also feature an under-display camera system. However, Apple has been forced to postpone this evolution of the iPhone as the technology to make this display hasn’t been perfected yet.

Similar displays have, of course, existed in the past. Samsung phones like the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus come to mind. But Apple isn’t satisfied with how the displays were handled on those phones. As is tradition the company wants to do things the Apple way and that means an absolutely perfect display with no warped elements.

Both Samsung Display and LG Display are working on delivering this OLED panel to Apple. One of the persisting problems includes the warped effect you get on the sides after applying the optical clear adhesive. Reshaping internal circuitry as well as accounting for the increased fragility of such a display are also problems under consideration.

Video Thumbnail
A bezel-free iPhone would certainly be a more exciting upgrade than the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

I personally am super stoked for such a development. When Apple unveiled the notch and every manufacturer rushed to add it to their phones I was struggling to find a “normal” phone. A phone’s display is the most important part of it for me and I highly dislike the trend of notches, punch holes and the dynamic island. As such I cannot wait to go back to having a proper uninterrupted display.

However, internal reports suggest that Apple is still only talking about such a display with suppliers. The technological limitations for what Apple has envisioned mean that such an iPhone won’t be coming out next year or even the year after. A bezel-free iPhone will come out in 2027 at the earliest.

That year is looking to be a very interesting one with Samsung’s plans for 1.4 nm chips as well as expected AR glasses from Meta. If a bezel-free iPhone does come out that year it won’t just be one of the best phones ever made: it will also be a revolutionary step for Apple.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
