Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Apple launches important podcasts feature with iOS 17.4

Apple Apps
@cosminvasile
Apple launches important podcasts feature with iOS 17.4
Apple announced a lot of changes yesterday, including a complete rehaul of the App Store to allow sideloading, as well as new fees for those publishing their apps through the store. Many more changes have already been introduced with iOS 17.4 but they may have been overlooked in favor of the more important ones announced specifically for the EU.

One such new feature that Apple has added with iOS 17.4 is transcripts for podcasts. Apple Podcasts have been around since 2012, although the Cupertino-based company supports podcasts for nearly two decades.

Transcripts allow Apple Podcasts listeners to read the full text of an episode, search for the episode for a specific word or phrase, as well as tap the text to play from that point in the episode.

It’s a nifty feature that makes it so much easier for anyone to access podcasts. Once transcripts are enabled, each word is highlighted while the episode plays. Additionally, Apple Podcasts users can access transcripts from the episode details page. Simply touch and hold a podcast episode and the option to view a transcript will show up.

Apple notes that it automatically generates transcripts after a new episode is published. However, there will be a short delay while Apple processes the transcript.

According to the company, if parts of an episode change with dynamically inserted audio, Podcasts won’t be able to display the segments of the audio that have changed since the original transcription. It's also important to add that music lyrics are not displayed in the transcripts.

As far as availability goes, transcripts are now live in iOS 17.4 for podcasts in English, French, German, and Spanish. Apple says that more transcripts are being added to podcasts over time and that the new feature can be accessed in over 170 countries and regions.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
Is a cheaper Galaxy Fold all that would take to convince you to get a foldable?
Is a cheaper Galaxy Fold all that would take to convince you to get a foldable?
Epic says Fortnite is returning to iOS...in the EU
Epic says Fortnite is returning to iOS...in the EU
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless