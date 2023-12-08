Apple Podcasts to come to Tesla vehicles in upcoming holiday update
Podcasts have witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity as a favored means of content sharing in recent years, captivating millions of daily listeners. Leading the pack, Apple Podcasts stands as one of the most widely used apps, and its influence is poised to expand further.
According to 9to5Mac, an upcoming holiday update will see the integration of the Apple Podcasts app into Tesla's in-car entertainment system, reaching Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and the new Cybertruck owners. While the app itself is free, access to streaming shows over the car's cellular connection necessitates a subscription to Tesla Premium Connectivity.
Similar to the Apple Music app, which joined the Tesla platform during last year’s holiday season, the onboarding process is pretty straightforward. Users sign in by scanning a QR code on their iPhone, linking their Apple ID to the Tesla Podcasts app.
The Browse tab allows users to explore and discover podcasts directly from their vehicle, featuring recommendations and top charts. Podcast playback works with Tesla's Media Player, providing convenient playback control while driving. Furthermore, results from Apple Podcasts will seamlessly integrate into Tesla's unified search experience.
Tesla owners in 47 countries and regions across 14 languages can anticipate the availability of Apple Podcasts. Previously, the Podcasts app had extended its reach beyond Apple's ecosystem, embracing Amazon Alexa devices in 40 countries worldwide.
Upon the update's rollout, users can locate the Apple Podcasts app in their car's App Launcher. A simple drag-and-drop action pins the icon to the touchscreen's bottom dock for easy future access.
Apple has confirmed that the Tesla app will seamlessly integrate all key features of the Apple Podcasts experience, encompassing the Library and Listen Now tabs, complete with a synced Up Next queue. Playback state synchronization across devices ensures a seamless transition from car to iPhone, allowing users to pick up where they left off.
