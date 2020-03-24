Leaked memo reveals plans to reopen some Apple Stores early next month

Apple hopes to reopen some Apple Stores during the first week of April







Bloomberg reports today that Apple has informed its retail staff that some of its retail locations could reopen in April. This would be done on a staggered basis with some stores opening for business during the first week of April. Bloomberg obtained an internal memo written by Apple's Senior Vice President of People and Retail Deirdre O’Brien. The executive wrote, "For all of our retail stores outside of Greater China, we will reopen our stores on a staggered basis. At this time, we anticipate some stores may be able to open in the first half of April depending on the conditions in their community. We will provide updates for each store as soon as specific dates are established."









O'Brien's memo also noted that Apple employees who aren't needed at the office should continue to work from home. "In all our offices outside of Greater China, we are extending flexible work arrangements for all team members -- outside of those whose work requires them to be onsite -- through at least April 5, which will then be reevaluated weekly depending on your location."









We still expect Apple to introduce its entry-level iPhone 9 model although it might not happen a week from today as originally rumored. As far as the first 5G iPhone models are concerned, the company has reportedly made test units already. But since members of Apple's engineering team will have to fly to China to sign off on the final design, there is a chance that the new handsets could be delayed. Production of the 2020 iPhone models is expected to start in July. And don't forget that they will be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic, The chip will be manufactured by TSMC using its new 5nm process that allows for an increase of 84% in transistor density. Overall, the number of transistors expected inside the A14 Bionic is 15 billion. Yes, with a "B." That compares to the 8.5 billion found inside the currently employed A13 Bionic which is made using TSMC's 7nm node. The larger the number of transistors inside a chip, the more powerful and less energy-consuming these components become.



