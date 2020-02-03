Apple closes stores in China due to Coronavirus
“Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we’re closing all our corporate offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China through February 9,” is part of Apple’s statement on the matter.
Besides the inevitable health concerns, experts in the smartphone field are now trying to project if the quarantine will impact smartphone manufacturing. Chinese factories employ thousands of people working in close quarters and can easily turn into hot spots for the new virus.
Reports are coming that some facilities have already shut down while in others the work goes on. Huawei’s next flagships are due for announcement next month and Apple’s rumored iPhone 9 (SE 2) is expected to make an appearance in March as well. If there are no working factories to produce these phones, however, we might see delays.
It’s anyone’s guess how the Coronavirus situation will develop, so we’ll be keeping an eye on how it affects the tech world.
