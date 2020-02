Apple closes stores in China due to Coronavirus

“Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we’re closing all our corporate offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China through February 9,”









Unless you’ve been living in a cave for the past few weeks, you’ve heard the news about the Coronavirus epidemic in China. The virus has already taken the lives of over 300 people and thousands more are in hospitals around the country. Whole cities are quarantined as the government is trying to limit the spread of the infection.Doing a small part of the efforts is none other than Apple. CNBC reported that the company is temporarily closing down its stores and offices in China.is part of Apple’s statement on the matter.The company also said that it will be following the development of the Coronavirus emergency and reopen its affiliated businesses as soon as possible. Meanwhile, orders from Apple’s online stores will be fulfilled as normal, so those eager to get their hands on a new iPhone can still do it without going outside.Besides the inevitable health concerns, experts in the smartphone field are now trying to project if the quarantine will impact smartphone manufacturing. Chinese factories employ thousands of people working in close quarters and can easily turn into hot spots for the new virus.Reports are coming that some facilities have already shut down while in others the work goes on. Huawei’s next flagships are due for announcement next month and Apple’s rumored iPhone 9 (SE 2) is expected to make an appearance in March as well. If there are no working factories to produce these phones, however, we might see delays.It’s anyone’s guess how the Coronavirus situation will develop, so we’ll be keeping an eye on how it affects the tech world.