All 42 Apple Stores in China are now open

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman disseminated a tweet on Thursday (via AppleInsider ) that contained good news for Apple and consumers in China. As of Friday in China, all 42 Apple Stores in the country are open. However, the stores will have reduced hours on Friday. On Saturday, the Apple Center 66 in Wuxi will return to normal hours with two more stores, Apple Chaoyang Joy City and Apple Tahoe Plaza, set to return to a full schedule on March 19th.





In China, Apple started to close its retail outlets in January and by February, all 42 stores in the country were shut. But before the month was out, 29 stores reopened for limited hours and now, in March, all 42 locations are open for business. Not all countries are so lucky. In Italy, where the pandemic has forced the entire country into lockdown, all Apple Stores are closed.











