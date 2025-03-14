Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

AirPods will soon be able to do what Pixel Buds have been doing for years

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Google Wearables Audio
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 on a desk.
Last time we spoke of the Apple AirPods, it was because Apple's earbuds were about to get… cameras on them. Now, they're reportedly getting a new feature – so new, that Google Pixel Buds have been offering it for years now.

It seems that Apple will soon introduce a new AirPods feature that will enable real-time translation of in-person conversations, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This capability will be included in an AirPods software update set to roll out later this year, alongside iOS 19 once the next version of Apple's operating system drops. While Apple has not officially announced the feature, people with knowledge of the project have shared details on its development.

Similar functionality has existed in rival products for some time – Google's Pixel Buds, for example, have offered live translation for years.

To be fair, Apple has also provided translation services through its in-house Translate app since 2020, but for the iPhone. So, integrating this capability directly into AirPods could make the experience more seamless for users.

The system is expected to work as follows: If an English speaker is listening to someone speaking Spanish, their iPhone will translate the conversation and play the English version through their AirPods. Likewise, the English speaker's words will be converted into Spanish and played back through the iPhone.

This update is part of Apple's broader effort to enhance its software ecosystem. As we've reported recently, the company is working on one of the most significant iOS updates to date, alongside a redesign of macOS. In addition to the AirPods translation feature, Apple is making further improvements to its translation technology within iOS 19.



Apple has continued to expand AirPods' capabilities through software updates, allowing users to benefit from new features without needing to purchase new hardware. Not so long ago, the company introduced Hearing Aid and Health features to AirPods Pro 2 via the iOS 18.1 software update.

The Hearing Test feature provides scientifically validated assessments that can be taken at home, designed for users aged 18 and older. The Hearing Aid feature offers personalized, clinical-grade sound enhancement that automatically adjusts environmental audio, as well as music, videos, and calls, for users 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Finally, Hearing Protection helps minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across different listening modes and is available in the United States and Canada.

At the same time, Apple is developing new AirPods models, including the anticipated AirPods Pro 3. Are you expecting these to be top quality?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
T-Mobile customers have a reason to celebrate after the latest FCC decision
T-Mobile customers have a reason to celebrate after the latest FCC decision

Latest News

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are still a hot pick at 64% off their original price
The Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are still a hot pick at 64% off their original price
New T-Mobile MVNO New York Mobile charges up to $15,000 for a vanity phone number
New T-Mobile MVNO New York Mobile charges up to $15,000 for a vanity phone number
T-Mobile customers urged to exercise restraint instead of taking it out on those left out to dry
T-Mobile customers urged to exercise restraint instead of taking it out on those left out to dry
"iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready" - alleged assembly line image shows design Apple is going with
"iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready" - alleged assembly line image shows design Apple is going with
Reliable source says Pixel 9a pre-orders in a specific market will come with a valuable reward
Reliable source says Pixel 9a pre-orders in a specific market will come with a valuable reward
Google Messages group conversations are about to become so much merrier
Google Messages group conversations are about to become so much merrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless