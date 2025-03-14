AirPods will soon be able to do what Pixel Buds have been doing for years
Last time we spoke of the Apple AirPods, it was because Apple's earbuds were about to get… cameras on them. Now, they're reportedly getting a new feature – so new, that Google Pixel Buds have been offering it for years now.
It seems that Apple will soon introduce a new AirPods feature that will enable real-time translation of in-person conversations, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Similar functionality has existed in rival products for some time – Google's Pixel Buds, for example, have offered live translation for years.
The system is expected to work as follows: If an English speaker is listening to someone speaking Spanish, their iPhone will translate the conversation and play the English version through their AirPods. Likewise, the English speaker's words will be converted into Spanish and played back through the iPhone.
This update is part of Apple's broader effort to enhance its software ecosystem. As we've reported recently, the company is working on one of the most significant iOS updates to date, alongside a redesign of macOS. In addition to the AirPods translation feature, Apple is making further improvements to its translation technology within iOS 19.
Apple has continued to expand AirPods' capabilities through software updates, allowing users to benefit from new features without needing to purchase new hardware. Not so long ago, the company introduced Hearing Aid and Health features to AirPods Pro 2 via the iOS 18.1 software update.
The Hearing Test feature provides scientifically validated assessments that can be taken at home, designed for users aged 18 and older. The Hearing Aid feature offers personalized, clinical-grade sound enhancement that automatically adjusts environmental audio, as well as music, videos, and calls, for users 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Finally, Hearing Protection helps minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across different listening modes and is available in the United States and Canada.
Image credit – Apple
At the same time, Apple is developing new AirPods models, including the anticipated AirPods Pro 3. Are you expecting these to be top quality?
