2020 iPad 10.2-inch colors: which one should you get?

10.2-inch iPad in Space Gray color

10.2-inch iPad in Silver color

10.2-inch iPad in Gold color





The new budget iPad , also known as iPad 10.2-inch and iPad 8th gen is now rocking the A12 Bionic chip, which we first saw on the iPhone XS series. This makes it quite the great pick for everybody who's after the best tablet performance on a budget. According to Apple , this iPad's CPU is 40% faster and it's capable of twice the graphics performance over the 2019 iPad.But aside from the 2020 iPad's superior performance over its predecessor, it hasn't seen a change in design, nor did it get any new color options, unlike the more expensive new iPad Air 4 . Still, from its three available color options, which one should you get? Which 2020 iPad color finish is best for you and will match your accessories just right? Let's find out!Arguably the most popular, and most low-key color available for the iPad 8, Space Gray includes a black frame around the display, making this tablet's air gap less visible. It's also the color that will match Apple's Magic Keyboard best, should you choose to use this iPad for, say, school work.This is definitely the color to get if you value a less eye-grabbing look, although you can always add fun new colors to it with one of the many available cases and covers for this iPad , such as the Apple Smart Cover.A personal favorite, the Silver iPad finish includes a white frame around the display. Although said frame makes the air gap of this budget tablet a bit more noticeable, visually this color also makes the iPad fit perfectly with the Apple Pencil , which is itself only available in white.So if you want a more open color and plan on using the Apple Pencil, a Silver iPad would fit you nicely! Keep in mind that this finish makes the iPad contrast with Apple's Smart keyboard, although this could be a look you may actually prefer.The Gold finish also includes a white frame around the display, much like Silver, thus again we should mention that the air gap would be a bit more noticeable. Other than that, it's the most unique and fun color you can choose for your iPad 8.Of course, due to the white frame around the display, a Gold finish iPad would too fit well with an Apple Pencil. This is also a great color to pick if you don't plan on using any cases, so you can showcase your unique color choice.