2020 iPad 10.2-inch colors: which one should you get?
10.2-inch iPad in Space Gray color
Arguably the most popular, and most low-key color available for the iPad 8, Space Gray includes a black frame around the display, making this tablet's air gap less visible. It's also the color that will match Apple's Magic Keyboard best, should you choose to use this iPad for, say, school work.
This is definitely the color to get if you value a less eye-grabbing look, although you can always add fun new colors to it with one of the many available cases and covers for this iPad, such as the Apple Smart Cover.
10.2-inch iPad in Silver color
A personal favorite, the Silver iPad finish includes a white frame around the display. Although said frame makes the air gap of this budget tablet a bit more noticeable, visually this color also makes the iPad fit perfectly with the Apple Pencil, which is itself only available in white.
So if you want a more open color and plan on using the Apple Pencil, a Silver iPad would fit you nicely! Keep in mind that this finish makes the iPad contrast with Apple's Smart keyboard, although this could be a look you may actually prefer.
10.2-inch iPad in Gold color
The Gold finish also includes a white frame around the display, much like Silver, thus again we should mention that the air gap would be a bit more noticeable. Other than that, it's the most unique and fun color you can choose for your iPad 8.
Of course, due to the white frame around the display, a Gold finish iPad would too fit well with an Apple Pencil. This is also a great color to pick if you don't plan on using any cases, so you can showcase your unique color choice.