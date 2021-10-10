Will the Apple Watch ever break its ties to the iPhone?0
On Friday, Apple started taking pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 and the timepiece will be released this coming Friday. The device is at the center of Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman's weekly Power On newsletter. Gurman takes us on a trip back in time to before Steve Jobs' introduction of iCloud in 2011 to discuss how the Apple Watch still relies on its relationship with users' iPhones.
Apple could generate more sales of its timepiece by cutting the umbilical cord attaching it to the iPhone for set up and activation
It's not that Apple hasn't tried to wean its smartwatch off of the iPhone. Perhaps the most important was the 2017 release of the Apple Watch Series 3 which was the first model to be available with an LTE cellular connection. This meant that the infamous Johnny Appleseed could accidentally leave his iPhone at home, and still use his Apple Watch.
But the main point here is that despite strong sales of the Apple Watch, which outsells those regal Swiss names that have been around for generations, without an iPhone you cannot set up and activate an Apple Watch. Thus, the popularity of the product has been achieved with one hand tied behind its back. Making the Apple Watch totally independent would require it to download data from the cloud and get activated by the user's wireless provider.
The bottom line is that the device could become a larger part of Apple's business as Android users and others who aren't beholden to the Apple ecosystem become potential Apple Watch buyers. This, Gurman says, would require Apple and the carriers to work out a way to offer service to the device as a stand-alone product.
Tim Cook teases Apple's next big thing
It's up to Apple to put the wheels in motion for a truly independent Apple Watch.
Since this week's Power On references Steve Jobs (could a decade really have passed since his death?), the letter that Tim Cook recently sent to Apple employees to observe the tenth anniversary of his predecessor's passing contains a tantalizing morsel. Cook said, "Most of all, I wish he (Jobs) could see what you (Apple employees) do next. That sounds like Cook is saying that the next big thing from Apple will truly be a big thing.
Could the executive be referring to the eagerly awaited AR glasses? Or perhaps a foldable iPhone is the next big thing. And this past week we passed along news about a patent Apple applied for relating to a rollable or pullout iPhone display. No matter what this next big product is, Tim Cook makes it sound as though it will be something that Jobs would have been very proud of which happens to intrigue us greatly.