Apple needs to provide better value if it wants to make the iPhone more expensive

The iPhone 16 was mostly sourced from China. | Video credit — Apple

iPhone 17

iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence

Recommended Stories

iPhone 17

On that front there is some good news: Apple wants to upgrade every iPhone 17 model to 12 GB of RAM. However, ongoing supply chain shortages have Apple CEO Tim Cook extremely anxious and the company might be forced to equip the base modelwith 8 GB of RAM.But other than just RAM the iPhone itself has arguably stagnated in innovation. Consumers can buy cheaper phones — especially from Chinese manufacturers — that already come with powerful AI features, larger batteries and faster charging. Apple Intelligence was the biggest selling point for theand it still remains incomplete.Samsung’s AI features on the Galaxy S25 series are leagues ahead of, partly due to being powered by Google’s Gemini. Xiaomi phones also provide AI features that are comparable to Samsung’s offerings and, as such, better than Apple’s AI tools. Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi phones are also much faster at charging and come with higher capacity batteries.I think that the MacBook is still in a league of its own and is safe for now but the iPhone definitely needs more innovation than just a new camera control button. Theseries is reportedly getting a new look and a new model too: the iPhone 17 Air . But whether this will be enough to justify the inevitable price increases remains to be seen.