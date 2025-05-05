Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Apple needs to provide better value if it wants to make the iPhone more expensive

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro concept render
*Image credit — Asher Dipprey

Apple is currently facing several threats to its business at once and one of the most severe ones is the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Renowned industry insider Mark Gurman made an important point in his newsletter Power On today when he said that Apple needs to start doing more going forward.

The iPhone and other Apple products have been the subject of ridicule for years due to their hardware specifications. It wasn’t until the M-series of Apple silicon chips that the Mac and MacBook became the super powerful computers that they are today. Now tech aficionados often mock the iPhone and other Apple devices for the smaller amounts of RAM compared to competitors.

However that’s not really the most pressing matter now that tariffs are threatening Apple’s business model. The company has begun importing products from India and Vietnam instead of China to avoid the extreme tariff rates but the alternative production hubs have tariffs of their own.

It looks like Apple will have no choice but to increase the prices of its products sooner or later. The iPhone 17 series which will launch this year will likely be subject to price hikes because Apple cannot afford to bear the cost of tariffs. But if the company does make its phones more expensive then it’ll have to provide better value as well.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 was mostly sourced from China. | Video credit — Apple

On that front there is some good news: Apple wants to upgrade every iPhone 17 model to 12 GB of RAM. However, ongoing supply chain shortages have Apple CEO Tim Cook extremely anxious and the company might be forced to equip the base model iPhone 17 with 8 GB of RAM.

But other than just RAM the iPhone itself has arguably stagnated in innovation. Consumers can buy cheaper phones — especially from Chinese manufacturers — that already come with powerful AI features, larger batteries and faster charging. Apple Intelligence was the biggest selling point for the iPhone 16 and it still remains incomplete.

Samsung’s AI features on the Galaxy S25 series are leagues ahead of Apple Intelligence, partly due to being powered by Google’s Gemini. Xiaomi phones also provide AI features that are comparable to Samsung’s offerings and, as such, better than Apple’s AI tools. Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi phones are also much faster at charging and come with higher capacity batteries.

Recommended Stories
I think that the MacBook is still in a league of its own and is safe for now but the iPhone definitely needs more innovation than just a new camera control button. The iPhone 17 series is reportedly getting a new look and a new model too: the iPhone 17 Air. But whether this will be enough to justify the inevitable price increases remains to be seen.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless