Apple Software updates Wireless service Music

Apple Music Voice Plan to go live in iOS 15.2

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Designed exclusively for Siri, Apple Music’s Voice Plan is likely to be available for users in the United States this month, after being officially unveiled back in October. The new subscription service for Apple Music offers access to a catalog of 90 million songs, thousands of playlists, and Apple Music Radio via Siri for $4.99.

The Voice Plan is so integrated with Siri that even the subscribing process must can be done through Apple’s voice assistant. Those who wish to subscribe to the Apple Music Voice Plan must say “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial.” Of course, another option would be to simply sign up through the Apple Music app.

The service allows users to request music be played across all Siri-enable devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, or any other Apple device, and even when using CarPlay.

The new tier subscription service was mentioned in release notes for the upcoming iOS 15.2 software update and seeing that Apple has just released the fifth iOS 15.2 beta software update, it’s very likely that the stable version will be made available in December, 9to5mac reports.

Unlike the standard Apple Music subscription tier that cost $9.99 per month, the Siri-controlled tier doesn’t allow subscribers to manage the service with the Music app. Also, Spatial Audio, lyrics, and the ability to save music offline aren’t supported by the Voice Plan. However, Apple Music subscribers have all the features offered by the Siri-oriented plan included.

