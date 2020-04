Apple Music app arrives on Samsung Smart TVs, owners get free subscriptions

At Home With Apple Music

Samsung has just announced that its Smart TVs are now compatible with Apple's Music app. If you own a Samsung Smart TV launched in the last two years, you'll be able to download and install the new Apple Music app, but you'll need a subscription to use it.The Apple Music app can be found in the Samsung Smart TV App Store and requires users to sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID. Those who don't have an Apple Music subscription can apply for one directly from their TV. More importantly, all Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music for free for 3 months. The deal applies to individual, family and student subscriptions.Apple Music subscribers will get access to Beats 1 radio station, a global live stream with exclusive shows by popular artists like Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John, as well as “” content that offers editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists and more.Keep in mind that besides the option to stream over 60 million songs ad-free, Apple Music subscribers can also watch original shows, trending concerts, as well as other exclusive content directly on their Samsung Smart TVs.