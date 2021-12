Apple Music will give you free songs to get you in a holiday mood

“From Apple Music With Love”





The first holiday “gift” in this campaign will please Coldplay fans - it’s the “Infinity Station Sessions” EP, containing five songs from the British rock band. These are “Higher Power,” “Human Heart,” “People of the Pride,” “Coloratura,” and “Christmas Lights.”Apple Music subscribers should expect more EPs, and according to Apple “a few treats so exciting that we don't even want to tease you with them.” Apple Music is a paid service that doesn’t offer a free plan, with the most basic Voice subscription starting at $4.99/month. There are more than 90 million songs even on this tier, so it’s worth considering.