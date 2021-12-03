Apple Music will give you free songs to get you in a holiday mood

Apple Music will give you free songs to get you in a holiday mood0
Every subscriber will be receiving exclusive music content each day in the course of the next week, and it’s all A-list musicians like Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Alecia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled, Nile Rodgers, and more.
The first holiday “gift” in this campaign will please Coldplay fans - it’s the “Infinity Station Sessions” EP, containing five songs from the British rock band. These are “Higher Power,” “Human Heart,” “People of the Pride,” “Coloratura,” and “Christmas Lights.”
