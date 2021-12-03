Notification Center

iOS Apple Music

Apple Music will give you free songs to get you in a holiday mood

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Apple Music will give you free songs to get you in a holiday mood
Apple Music is one of the biggest streaming services on the market, competing with the likes of Spotify and YouTube Music, and in order to stay competitive and get you in a holiday mood, the service is kicking off a special “From Apple Music With Love” campaign.

Every subscriber will be receiving exclusive music content each day in the course of the next week, and it’s all A-list musicians like Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Alecia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled, Nile Rodgers, and more.


The first holiday “gift” in this campaign will please Coldplay fans - it’s the “Infinity Station Sessions” EP, containing five songs from the British rock band. These are “Higher Power,” “Human Heart,” “People of the Pride,” “Coloratura,” and “Christmas Lights.”

Apple Music subscribers should expect more EPs, and according to Apple “a few treats so exciting that we don't even want to tease you with them.” Apple Music is a paid service that doesn’t offer a free plan, with the most basic Voice subscription starting at $4.99/month. There are more than 90 million songs even on this tier, so it’s worth considering.

