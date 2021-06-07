Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
An Apple Music Spatial Audio event is happening today
Apple Music has announced (via MacRumors) a ‘special event’ that will take place at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. That’s two hours after the main event starts, meaning there should be no overlap, though this one isn’t on the WWDC schedule.
The music streaming platform has titled the event ‘Introducing Spatial Audio,’ which suggests it’ll revolve around the feature that was announced last month. The most likely outcome is that Apple will confirm the feature’s exact release date.
Presumably, the Lossless Audio feature will also be mentioned. Compatible hardware to go alongside this feature would be nice, perhaps a pair of new AirPods, but those would probably be included in the main event.
As things stand, the only hardware that Apple’s expected to unveil is the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the faster M1X chip, which will build upon the foundations of the current M1 chip.
