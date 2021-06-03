New 'homeOS' platform referenced in Apple job listing ahead of WWDC
Could homeOS be a unified platform for Apple's smart home products?
As reported by Applesfera’s Javier Lacort, a recent Apple job listing for a Senior iOS Engineer in Apple Music made references to an unreleased operating system dubbed ‘homeOS’ on two occasions.
The purpose of ‘homeOS’ is unclear right now. It could be an entirely new operating system designed to complement Apple’s existing lineup, or it could be a rebranding of the existing tvOS software.
The latter would make a lot of sense because tvOS is also used on the HomePod smart speaker. That’d also mimic the rebranding of iOS to iPadOS a couple of years ago for Apple’s iPad tablets.
But perhaps the new software could be a combination of both theories — A new, unified software platform to be used across current smart home products and any future devices Apple chooses to launch.
The listing referred to ‘homeOS’ as a “mobile platform” akin to iOS and watchOS. The Apple TV and HomePod are very much stationary products, so that might be a preview of what’s to come from Apple.
If homeOS is indeed in the works, it could be announced as soon as next week at WWDC 2021. A press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 7. Apple is also expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12.
The latter would make a lot of sense because tvOS is also used on the HomePod smart speaker. That’d also mimic the rebranding of iOS to iPadOS a couple of years ago for Apple’s iPad tablets.
The listing referred to ‘homeOS’ as a “mobile platform” akin to iOS and watchOS. The Apple TV and HomePod are very much stationary products, so that might be a preview of what’s to come from Apple.
If homeOS is indeed in the works, it could be announced as soon as next week at WWDC 2021. A press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 7. Apple is also expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12.