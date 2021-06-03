$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Apple

New 'homeOS' platform referenced in Apple job listing ahead of WWDC

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 03, 2021, 5:19 AM
New 'homeOS' platform referenced in Apple job listing ahead of WWDC
Google and Microsoft have often pushed the idea of a single operating system that can do all, but Apple has taken a different approach. It has five platforms right now — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — and soon it could unveil another.

Could homeOS be a unified platform for Apple's smart home products? 


As reported by Applesfera’s Javier Lacort, a recent Apple job listing for a Senior iOS Engineer in Apple Music made references to an unreleased operating system dubbed ‘homeOS’ on two occasions.

The listing has since been updated to remove the mysterious ‘homeOS’ references. Apple has replaced them with ‘tvOS,’ the software that’s used on both the Apple TV and HomePod.

The purpose of ‘homeOS’ is unclear right now. It could be an entirely new operating system designed to complement Apple’s existing lineup, or it could be a rebranding of the existing tvOS software.

The latter would make a lot of sense because tvOS is also used on the HomePod smart speaker. That’d also mimic the rebranding of iOS to iPadOS a couple of years ago for Apple’s iPad tablets.

But perhaps the new software could be a combination of both theories — A new, unified software platform to be used across current smart home products and any future devices Apple chooses to launch.

The listing referred to ‘homeOS’ as a “mobile platform” akin to iOS and watchOS. The Apple TV and HomePod are very much stationary products, so that might be a preview of what’s to come from Apple.

If homeOS is indeed in the works, it could be announced as soon as next week at WWDC 2021. A press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 7. Apple is also expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

How to turn off Center Stage FaceTime video on the Apple iPad Pro (2021)
by Daniel Petrov,  0
How to turn off Center Stage FaceTime video on the Apple iPad Pro (2021)
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
by Victor Hristov,  0
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
by Peter Kostadinov,  45
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
5 key shopping tips for effective Prime Day shopping (2021)
by Martin Filipov,  0
5 key shopping tips for effective Prime Day shopping (2021)
Huawei plans to update around 100 devices with HarmonyOS
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Huawei plans to update around 100 devices with HarmonyOS
All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option
by Victor Hristov,  0
All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option

Featured stories

Popular stories
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
Popular stories
All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option
Popular stories
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet
Popular stories
WatchOS 8 release date, features, and Apple Watch compatibility preview

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless