Apple might be working on changing one of the most familiar things about the Watch

I guess, totally unrelated, but all this kind of reminded me of that wild Motorola concept phone that could bend around your wrist. Remember that thing? It looked more like a sci-fi bracelet than an actual phone. Still not sure anyone would want to wear it for real, but hey – it popped into my head and now you are thinking about it too.





Of course, just because Apple filed a patent doesn’t mean it is going to happen. We have seen plenty of Apple patents (and not only) over the years that never turned into real products. Some ideas just don’t make it past the drawing board.



Take the rumored Apple Watch with a built-in camera, for example. It was supposed to launch in 2027, but now it looks like Apple has already scrapped that idea

Of course, Apple didn’t detail exactly what the curved edges would do, but the design could improve both how the watch looks and how it’s used.With eSIM support, it is easy to picture a future where you could rely solely on a smartwatch like this and leave your phone at home. You can technically already do that, but if Apple ever adds a bigger screen, it would definitely open the door to more smartphone-like features built right into the watch.