Apple might be working on changing one of the most familiar things about the Watch

A new patent hints at a twist you’d actually notice on your wrist.

By
A photo of a person holding a black Apple Watch 10 in their hand.
Apple Watch Series 10. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Smartwatches have been a key part of our mobile lives for years now and Apple’s Watch series remains one of the most popular on the market. The latest, the Apple Watch Series 10, sticks to the familiar look we’ve seen for a while – mostly rectangular with soft, rounded edges. The screen has gotten bigger and more edge-to-edge, but the overall shape hasn’t really changed much. Well, that might be about to shift in the future.

According to a recently published patent filing, Apple may be working on a new Apple Watch design with a display that bends around the edges. The patent drawings show a wearable with a screen that extends past the flat watch face and wraps around the sides.

Basically, instead of a flat display, the screen bends downward along the watch body. This could make room for more display area without needing to make the watch itself any bigger. Plus, those curved edges might be used for extra touch controls.

Drawings from Apple's patent. 

Of course, Apple didn’t detail exactly what the curved edges would do, but the design could improve both how the watch looks and how it’s used.

With eSIM support, it is easy to picture a future where you could rely solely on a smartwatch like this and leave your phone at home. You can technically already do that, but if Apple ever adds a bigger screen, it would definitely open the door to more smartphone-like features built right into the watch.

I guess, totally unrelated, but all this kind of reminded me of that wild Motorola concept phone that could bend around your wrist. Remember that thing? It looked more like a sci-fi bracelet than an actual phone. Still not sure anyone would want to wear it for real, but hey – it popped into my head and now you are thinking about it too.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – PhoneArena

Of course, just because Apple filed a patent doesn’t mean it is going to happen. We have seen plenty of Apple patents (and not only) over the years that never turned into real products. Some ideas just don’t make it past the drawing board.

Take the rumored Apple Watch with a built-in camera, for example. It was supposed to launch in 2027, but now it looks like Apple has already scrapped that idea.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
